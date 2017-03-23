Sellers boilers and deaerators with BMS and IoT connectivity When facility owners want full BMS and IoT operational visibility for their equipment, combined with under 20 minutes cold start process response and low total cost of ownership, Sellers uniquely meets their needs. Doug Ritchie, President of Sellers

The Sellers S Series industrial packaged boiler/burner product line, along with the P5 Series pressurized and 5 Series atmospheric deaerators, provide facility owners and supporting contractors with the option of full Building Management System (BMS) connectivity, as well as interface with the Internet of Things (IoT).

Sellers helps the facility team with a one-stop solution, including an integrated boiler/burner package, companion oxygen-extracting deaerator and state-of-the-art electronic communication and touchpanel controls. Communications protocols include BACnet MS/TP, BACnet/IP, Metasys N2 , Modbus TCP/IP, Modbus RTU and others. Text message and email alerts are available directly from the individual equipment if desired. Variable frequency drive (VFD)pumps and other energy-saving features are also incorporated to meet the application. In addition, Sellers integrated boiler/burners come with industry-leading 20 year pressure vessel and 5 year burner warranties, with up to a 40% more compact installation footprint, in output capacities from 1,339,000 to 26,780,000 btu/hr.

Sellers Manufacturing Company designs and manufactures innovative industrial integrated boiler/burners and associated equipment in conformance to ASME, National Board, UL, ETL and other requirements for over 85 years. All products are designed and Made in the USA at their Danville, Kentucky facilities. More information is available at http://www.sellersmfg.com or contact Sellers at +1 859-236-3181.