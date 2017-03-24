The Outsourcing Institute and the Institute for Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence (IRPA AI) announced today that registration is now open for the Outsourcing, Automation and Innovation Seminar Series (OAISS) event being held in Dallas on April 6, 2017. The event is co-chaired by Symphony Ventures, a consulting, implementation and managed services firm focused on digital transformation. Attendance is free for buyers of IT services, outsourcing, and automation software. Providers of IT products and services, industry analysts and media are welcome to attend for $395. Online registration is available at http://www.oievents.com.

The seminar takes place on April 6, 2017, from 1:00 PM to 6:30 PM CDT at K&L Gates LLP, 1717 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75201.

The agenda for the seminar includes the following:



A Look Ahead at the State of the Digital and Automation Marketplace in 2017

Keynote by Tony Mataya of ISG: Beyond the Basics: The Move to the New Outsourcing and Digitally Fueled Services

Discovering the Right Enterprise Process For Automation

Are In-House Automation COEs the Right Solution?

Panel Discussion: How to Evaluate the Digital Ecosystem and Create a Digital Operations Strategy

Opportunities for automation and outsourcing vendors to sponsor the event are available. Contact The Outsourcing Institute and IRPA AI at inquiries(at)outsourcing.com.

About The Outsourcing Institute

Founded in 1993, The Outsourcing Institute (OI), located at outsourcing.com, is a neutral professional association dedicated solely to outsourcing, providing information, research, networking opportunities and customized outsourcing services and solutions to the outsourcing industry. OI is recognized worldwide for its intellectual capital, outsourcing practice expertise and unbiased thought leadership. OI’s commitment to innovation, along with its mission to advance the skills and knowledge of its membership, has made it the most respected and relied upon brand for the outsourcing marketplace. OI’s executive network, which is comprised of more than 70,000 professionals worldwide, looks to OI as the go-to source for outsourcing thought leadership, information and advice. http://www.outsourcing.com

About the Institute for Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence

Founded in 2013, the Institute for Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence (IRPA AI) is an independent professional association and knowledge forum for the buyers, sellers, influencers and analysts of robotic process automation, cognitive computing and artificial intelligence. Our global network and advisory services offer leading-edge market intelligence, industry research, sourcing assistance, events as well as offer opportunities to learn and network with stakeholders across service industry functions. http://www.irpaai.com

