“With the non-interchangeable jewelry collection, we feel we have made Kalypso TwistZ’s total collection well-rounded. By adding simple touches, we have expanded the realm of who we can reach,” stated Cheryl McAlarney CEO and President.

Kalypso TwistZ has launched a new line of non-interchangeable jewelry options. This new collection offers modern, iconic, and edgy designs. The collection priced from $39 to $79 features over a dozen pieces with styles ranging from necklaces, bracelets, stud earrings, and drop earrings. The line offers must-have pieces for every occasion and the perfect standout accents for both daytime and evening looks.

All Kalypso TwistZ jewelry is made of .925 Sterling Silver. Each new piece is designed with a specific story behind it, to give the person wearing it a connection that makes it special or to give them inspiration. The meaning will differ between buyers based on how they perceive it.

The debut of the jewelry collection comes following the successful relaunch of the brand in 2016. The company has taken many strides in the preceding months to create a solid foundation that supports growth. “With the non-interchangeable jewelry collection, we feel we have made Kalypso TwistZ’s total collection well-rounded. By adding simple touches, we have expanded the realm of who we can reach,” stated Cheryl McAlarney CEO and President.

ABOUT KALYPSO TWISTZ

Kalypso TwistZ is a direct sales company specializing in interchangeable jewelry. The company was officially started in 2014 by mother and daughter Cheryl and Kaitlyn McAlarney. The distinguishing features the company has are the patented designs and patent pending technology for an interchangeable jewelry mechanism. The jewelry contains a screw mechanism that allows the buyer to interchange their jewelry with just a “TwistZ.” This exclusive feature separates Kalypso TwistZ from any other jewelry company. Wear that ring today as a necklace tomorrow. The possibilities are endless with the options available with this jewelry.

The company’s website http://www.kalypsotwistz.com has the new collection available to view and shop now.