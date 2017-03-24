For couples in committed relationships looking to celebrate their love and dedication to one another, Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit now offers Relationship Celebrations. The AAA Five Diamond resort offers unique options for celebrating long-term commitments including a symbolic ceremony on the beach, voluntourism, native Huichol rituals, romantic offerings and more.

Infused with the rich culture of the Native Mexicans who live in the nearby Sierra Madre Mountains, the Huichol ritual features all-white attire, musicians playing traditional songs and even a Marakame (Huichol shaman priest) to lead the rite. The couple will walk around a fire burning with copal incense, flowers and feathers to purify their souls and then join hands as one to pray for good fortune. The ceremony concludes with the exchange of a prepared meal.

For couples looking to celebrate their commitment by giving back to the community, the resort has partnerships with several local Mexican organizations. Voluntourism opportunities include CANICA, that provides assistance to children with cancer; Desarrollo Integral de la Familia (DIF), a social assistance program that focuses on strengthening and developing the welfare of the Mexican families; Centro de Atención Integral para el Adulto Mayor, which offers care for the elderly; Casa Hogar, which provides sustenance and shelter to orphans; and UNETE, whose mission is to improve the quality and equity of education in Mexico.

Relationship Celebrations start at $1,650 for two people and include a symbolic ceremony on the beach, sparkling wine for toasting after the ceremony, special cake with the couple’s names, and a 50 minute couple's massage. A romantic breakfast in bed the morning after the ceremony, sparkling wine and strawberries in the couple's suite on arrival, 24-hour personal concierge, and in-suite flowers are also part of the package. Fireworks, drone footage, live streaming to the web, a social media coordinator, additional live music, hair and makeup, flowers and more can be purchased at an additional cost.

Resort rates start at $398 per person per night, based on double occupancy. The Grand Velas resort’s all-inclusive rates include luxury accommodations, a la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, taxes, gratuity and more. The cost of a Relationship Celebration is in addition to the resort’s nightly rates. The Huichol Ceremony costs $450.

For more information on Relationship Celebrations or to book, please call 1-866-868-0922, email weddings(at)velasresorts(dot)com, or visit http://www.velasweddings.com.

About Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit:

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, a Leading Hotel of the World, enjoys a privileged natural setting with flowering, landscaped gardens beside a long stretch of pristine beach and a dramatic backdrop of the Sierra Madre Mountains. The centerpiece of the gardens is a three-tiered infinity pool, a preferred spot for catching the legendary sunsets. The AAA Five Diamond all-inclusive resort features 267 ocean-view suites, some with private plunge pools, and all with plasma TVs, wireless internet access, fully stocked mini bar, L’Occitane amenities and Nespresso machines. New Wellness Suites include a personal training session and massage in-suite in addition to other fitness amenities, such as a Lifecycle Exercise Bike, organic soaps, an Alchimia Apothecary Aromatherapy Kit, a Nikken Kenko pillow and comforter, and LED lamp with a clock and timer. Of the resort’s five restaurants, three, serving French, Italian and Mexican gourmet cuisine, have received AAA Four Diamond awards for distinguished cuisine and presentation. An oasis of wellbeing, the resort’s Leading Spa of the World offers 20 treatment suites, more than 30 spa treatments, many inspired by the native traditions of Mexico and a signature water journey. Other features include a fitness center, 24/7 in suite service, water sports, business center, tennis, baby concierge, Kids Club, and teen lounge during holidays. Puerto Vallarta is just a 15-minute drive away. Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit features more than 25,000 square feet of indoor meeting facilities, including the Grand Marissa Ballroom, which consists of more than 6,000 square feet and is easily subdivided into five separate rooms. The resort’s facilities also include four other rooms ranging from 681 to more than 1,954 square feet that offer several arrangement variations to maximize meeting productivity and efficiency. The resort has won numerous awards from Conde Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, TripAdvisor, U.S. News and World Report and Forbes, which named it one of the Top Ten Coolest All-Inclusive in 2012. Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit was built and is operated by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, owner, founder and president of Velas Resorts, with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts.

