Prograde and Apruve Announce Partnership

Prograde, a marketing technology and logistics company specializing in B2B eCommerce, digital marketing, print, promotions and fulfillment services, has partnered up with Apruve to bring its leading B2B eCommerce Credit Solution to Prograde’s roster of clientele.

Prograde’s ViewSource Technology Group creates custom marketing technology solutions and offers digital marketing management services to its customers in the manufacturing and franchise industry space. ViewSource designs and implements B2B E-Commerce solutions for manufacturers and their distributor/dealer networks based on Product Information Management (PIM) systems. The PIM is the foundation for B2B and B2C e-commerce sites, web sites, configurators, distributor price lists, product data query, and traditional print catalog design, and is integrated with the client’s ERP.

“Partnering with Apruve allows Prograde to offer a credit management service to their B2B E-Commerce clients and provide numerous benefits such as reducing days outstanding, improving cash flow, and streamlining accounts receivable while driving sales in the process,” said David Carlin, Prograde’s President. “Apruve has uniquely created a solution that is a perfect fit for many of our B2B E-Commerce clients.”

Apruve is a B2B credit management platform streamlining the process of extending credit to businesses. Buyers can be approved for a credit limit in just 60 seconds and manage their purchases through an online portal. Sellers are paid within 24 hours of a purchase where they no longer worry about collecting payments, sending invoices or tracking down default payments. Extending credit is now frictionless, quick and risk free.

“Prograde has been offering unique marketing strategies and eCommerce solutions to their customers for years. This relationship seems natural for Prograde to increase their customer’s sales and for Apruve to partner with a proven ecommerce implementation company,” stated Michael Noble, CEO at Apruve.

###

About Prograde

Prograde is a marketing technology and logistics company with specific expertise in helping clients with multiple locations such as manufacturing/channel/dealer and franchise organizations execute their marketing strategies. Essentially, our goal is to help simplify marketing processes through technology and create results for our clients. With a product/service offering ranging from B2B E-Commerce to digital marketing, personalized literature to direct mail, trade show materials to promotional products and apparel, we make it easy for clients to have a dedicated marketing partner to grow their business. To learn more about how Prograde can grow your business, visit http://www.Prograde.com.

About Apruve

Apruve is a B2B credit network that connects business buyers, their suppliers, and third-party banks to drive B2B sales through easy, risk-free lines of credit. Apruve integrates directly into online stores or ERP’s to manage credit programs for suppliers with and without eCommerce. To learn more about how Apruve can grow your business, visit http://www.Apruve.com.