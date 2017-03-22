Greenberg Traurig Elevates 2 Attorneys in Boston Office

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has elevated Gregory R. Daddario and Benjamin McGuire to shareholder in its Boston office.

“We congratulate Greg and Ben on this career milestone,” said Terence P. McCourt, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig’s Boston office. “Through their professional dedication, talent, and client commitment, they have had a positive impact on the Boston office and the firm overall. We wish them great success in their new roles.”

Daddario focuses his practice on complex mergers and acquisitions transactions, corporate governance matters, and matters related to the Investment Company Act of 1940. He has broad experience with both public and private M&A transactions, including tender offers, leveraged buyouts, stock and asset sales, and minority investments. Daddario has represented acquirers, targets, boards of directors, and special committees in domestic and cross-border transactions and advises clients in the asset management, technology, pharmaceuticals, media and entertainment, energy, and financial services industries. He has also advised on a variety of transactions and compliance matters for open-end investment companies, including liquid alternative funds, multi-asset funds, index funds, and target date funds.

McGuire serves as bond counsel, issuer's counsel, disclosure counsel, and borrower’s counsel on tax-exempt, tax credit, and taxable financings for a variety of governmental and non-profit borrowers. He also serves as underwriter's counsel and purchaser's counsel to various investment and commercial banks. He has served in various public finance roles in financings for state infrastructure projects, including water and sewer, transportation, airport, and seaport facilities; as well as financings for hospitals, public and private colleges and universities, private schools, charter public schools, cultural institutions, human service providers, assisted living facilities, manufacturers, and fixed base operators. McGuire has participated in public finance transactions in every state in New England and throughout the United States and its territories, including projects in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Michigan, California, Virginia, and Puerto Rico.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Boston Office

Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig’s Boston office is home to nearly 70 attorneys practicing in the areas of real estate, bankruptcy, corporate, emerging technology, energy, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance and securities. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of legal experience and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single entity worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.