As our planet grows more dependent on technology, ETA International’s General Communications Technician (GCT) series is instrumental in order to understand the physical layer of IoT and examines the communications technology used in everyone’s lives that is many times taken for granted. Professionals in the appliance and alarm security industries, for example, will find the GCT series useful to their careers as consumers demand for connectivity to these devices increases.

The General Communications Technician suite of certifications has recently been industry recognized and accepted for RF technology professionals. Modeled after general industry communication systems basics and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) guidelines, the GCT series is based on DHS’s Communications Technicians (COMT), which prepares emergency responders on practices and procedures common to radio communication technicians during all-hazards emergency operation.

“The GCT series takes into account every aspect of the technical side of the LMR (land mobile radio) and wireless industries, said ETA Vice Chairman Ira Wiesenfeld, PE, CETsr, ‘and the ETA certification maintenance program confirms that the certification holder stays abreast of the technology as it moves forward”.

Initially launched in 2014, General Communications Technician (GCT) Levels 1 and 2 are devoted to the most important skill set required by the communications technician just starting into the business of communications. Whether for a commercial radio shop, internal telecommunications support for a utility or for a government agency, the GCT-1 provides basic knowledge in all the areas a new radio communications technician will encounter in the public safety communications or business/commercial radio field.

It focuses on beginning electronics, circuits, tools, test equipment, wiring, power sources, antennas, radios, propagation, RF interference, data communications, satellite communications, telephony, site practices, safety and other information that a technician or engineer needs to know in the wireless communications business.

The GCT-2 delves into the details of situations encountered every day when working in the telecommunications industries. It focuses on more in-depth specifics, beyond what the COMT covers and is suited for somebody who has been in the field for at least two years.

The recently launched GCT-3 certification explores design and engineering criteria most often encountered in current and future complex communications systems. It covers more specific in-depth descriptions of communications theories, which involve more complex skills and troubleshooting, and delves into much more complex mathematical skills.

The GCT series digs deeper in order to go beyond what the COMT encompasses. Communications technicians working within the Incident Command System (ICS) organizational structure and other disaster preparations must obtain further instruction through Communications Unit Leaders (COML) or other means.

ETA International, collaborating with subject matter experts in the area of wireless communications technology, recently completed and released the GCT series. Study guides for the GCT series are available and updated on a regular basis, along with the corresponding certification tests that reflect changes in the technology.

“ETA intends to lead the industry in providing the necessary certifications to insure that there are competent installers and technicians certified and available for working on public safety systems, utilities, or for a government agency,” said ETA President Teresa Maher, CSS.

About ETA - Since 1978, ETA has delivered over 200,000 professional certifications plus nearly 40,000 FCC license exams. Widely recognized and frequently used in worker job selection, hiring processes, pay increases, and advancements, ETA certifications are often required as companies bid on contracts. ETA’s certifications are personal and portable worldwide, thus traveling with the individual, regardless of employment or status change. ETA certifications measure and validate competencies of persons, not products or vendors. All ETA certifications are accredited through the International Certification Accreditation Council (ICAC) and align with the ISO-17024 standard. http://www.eta-i.org

