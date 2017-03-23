Senior Hires Support Keypath Education’s European Expansion

These additions to our senior leadership team demonstrate our continued commitment to ... higher education institutions. - Steve Fireng, CEO

Keypath Education, a global specialist in online higher education, has announced three senior hires to support the continuing expansion of its European operations.

The US-based business, which facilitates the marketing and delivery of online degree programs on behalf of universities, will shortly announce a range of new partnerships with UK higher education institutions.

As a result, it has expanded the leadership of its European division including adding two senior executives from Pearson, each with years of experience in the higher education sector.

Catalina Rossellini - previously senior vice president, academic partnerships at Pearson - has joined Keypath as chief operating officer and will oversee all functions of the company’s university partnerships.

Vinita Sood - who was previously head of course launch and program management at Pearson - joins as director of student operations and launch having worked on partnerships with British universities, for the past two years combined with 12 years’ experience in the online management space.

Tracy Carlton - previously the director of marketing and student recruitment at the University of Leicester - joins the team as director of marketing. Tracy has over 20 years’ experience in the online higher education sector including a number of senior roles at The Open University.

Keypath is the global leader in online higher education delivering degrees in four countries. They currently work with 14 partners, delivering 54 programs, and will announce two significant UK partnerships in the next few weeks in addition to their on-going work with Coventry University.

Steve Fireng, CEO, commented: “Keypath is already an established global leader in delivery of online higher education but these additions to our senior leadership team demonstrate our continued understanding and commitment to delivering the best possible offer to higher education institutions.

“The next few years will see an explosion of online learning and we will be at the forefront of delivery providing our partners with the very best in course creation, content, marketing and student engagement.”

Keypath partners with institutions to provide a completely white-labelled online degree offer whereby, crucially, the university retains control throughout. Keypath’s responsibilities include initial in-depth research, assessing course viability and institutional readiness, marketing, recruitment, course development and content as well as one-to-one student support and retention. The university sets admissions requirements, enrolls students, signs off on course design and grants the degree. Keypath uses all existing brand processes and regulation to become a seamless extension of the university.

The company invests significant amounts of capital and resources upfront to ensure the success of these partnerships. This includes all the marketing costs associated with online courses as well as provision of dedicated recruitment advisers. When students are taking the courses, Keypath also provides support advisors. This provides them with a dedicated contact who builds one-to-one relationships dealing with any issues or questions and ultimately has proven very effective in maintaining student retention.

