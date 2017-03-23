Brainier Brings Home Second Stevie® Award

Brainier, creator of the award-winning learning management system (LMS) élan, announced today it has won an international Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year – Computer Software.

This win comes hot on the heels of the company being voted the public's favorite provider of customer service in software technology in the 2016 People's Choice Stevie® Awards.

“Last year, we served many new customers due to our expanding client base, hosted our largest E3Learning user conference, and underwent a company rebrand, all while increasing our customer-satisfaction numbers,” said Jenny Ellingen, vice president, Customer Experience & Marketing Services, Brainier. “This award is a testament to the unwavering commitment and skills of our customer experience team.”

Taking notice of Brainier’s ability to meet its customers’ needs despite logistical challenges, one judge gave this feedback: “Great to see you maintained your level of service during a rebrand, which can be difficult at times.”

Brainier is the only company in its industry to win a Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year – Computer Software – Up to 100 Employees category.

“We strive to be leaders in the LMS market through the ease of use of our products and the excellence of our service standards,” said Jerry Cox, CEO, Brainier. “Winning this Stevie® Award bolsters confidence and pride in our teams that their tireless efforts, indeed, serve to fulfill our mission.”

About Stevie® Awards

Stevie® Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, Stevie® Awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Brainier

Based in Minneapolis, Brainier has been helping clients discover a better approach to learning and development since 1995. Products offered by Brainier include: élan LMS, Chameleon 2.0 (developed by BI WORLDWIDE) and Legacy LMS. They continue to win top industry awards. For more information, visit http://www.brainiersolutions.com. Brainier is part of BI WORLDWIDE, a global employee engagement agency that uses the principles of behavioral economics to produce measurable results for its clients. BIW continues to bring best-in-class solutions to its global and regional customers. For more information, visit http://www.biworldwide.com.