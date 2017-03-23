Robert Niehaus, Chairman and Founder of GCP Capital Partners LLC “Cantaloupe Systems is a proven leader and innovator in providing the right set of solutions that focus on customer success – success defined as easier to manage, actionable data for simple decision making, and effortless ways to make more money."

Cantaloupe Systems, the vending industry’s premier provider of cloud-based, mobile technologies that deliver an integrated end-to-end vending and payments solution, announced today that Robert Niehaus, Chairman and Founder of GCP Capital Partners LLC, has joined its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Niehaus has a diverse background in the financial sector, and will assist the company with his expertise in strategic growth strategies, especially in the high demand cashless payments arena.

“Bob has lead a private equity investment firm since 2000 and has made several financial technology investments in the merchant and payments space, including Complete Merchant Solutions, Heartland Payment Systems and TransFast,” said Mandeep Arora CEO and co-founder at Cantaloupe Systems. “His deep knowledge of the payments sector and expertise in growing into new markets, mirrors well with our growth strategies in 2017. We are excited to welcome him onto the Board of Directors team.”

Prior to Mr. Niehaus joining Greenhill Capital Partners LLC, which GCP Capital Partners became the successor firm to, Mr. Niehaus spent 17 years at Morgan Stanley & Co., where he was a Managing Director in the merchant banking department from 1990-1999. Mr. Niehaus is also Chairman of Iridium Communications Inc. and is a director of several private GCP portfolio companies. One of his strong passions is his work and services as a Director of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (“CFF”), where he also serves as the Chair of CFF’s Investment Committee, which oversees a $3.9 billion endowment.

“Cantaloupe Systems is a proven leader and innovator in providing the right set of solutions that focus on customer success – success defined as easier to manage, actionable data for simple decision making, and effortless ways to make more money,” commented Mr. Niehaus. “I am excited to serve as a strategic advisor for Cantaloupe as they continue to leverage their unique logistics tools with cashless enablement technologies to better the industry, operator, and overall consumer experience.”