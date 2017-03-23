Thor Equities Appoints Fess Wofse as Chief Financial Officer

Fess Wofse, CFO, Thor Equities Fess brings a wealth of finance and investor relations experience, which will help us immensely as we continue to execute our ongoing growth strategy.”

Thor Equities (http://www.thorequities.com), a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing and management, has announced the appointment of Fess Wofse as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Wofse will be responsible for all global finance operations at Thor Equities including managing and reporting on the performance of the company and its investments, as well as overseeing Thor’s accounting and risk management departments.

“We are very excited to welcome Fess to the company,” said Joseph Sitt, CEO of Thor Equities. “He brings with him a wealth of finance and investor relations experience, which will help us immensely as we continue to execute our ongoing growth strategy.”

Previously, Mr. Wofse was the CFO of Apollo Global Real Estate Management, the real estate investment manager for Apollo with $11 billion in assets under management. Prior to joining Apollo he was Director of Finance at Citi Property Investors, and before that he was a senior manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in New York where he spent over 12 years.

A certified public accountant, Mr. Wofse has an MBA from Columbia Business School, and a BS in accounting from Binghamton University.

###

About Thor Equities: Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of commercial, residential, retail, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier urban locations worldwide. The company maximizes returns for investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. Thor Equities is also the exclusive representative of global retailers through Thor Retail Advisors, a premier leasing agent for marquee properties worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.thorequities.com.