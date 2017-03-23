Co-founder of M Realty joins Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty

Cascade Sotheby's International Realty expands in Portland, surpasses $1 billion in sales Harnessing the worldwide recognition and prestige of the Sotheby’s name, Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty expertly represents the most distinctive properties at every price range.

Cascade Sotheby's International Realty has tapped co-founder and founding broker at competitor M Realty, Alicia Selliken. Selliken joins the Oregon real estate powerhouse, which surpassed $1 billion in closed sales in 2016, as a broker and lead of the firm’s new charitable giving program. The new philanthropic effort encourages Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty brokers and staff to give back to the communities in which they do business.

Selliken, who co-founded M Realty and served there as a licensed broker since 2007, also holds an MSW (master of social work) degree in Family Therapy which she used to advocate for children and families in Oregon. A strong contributor in Portland’s vital nonprofit landscape, Selliken works with Girls Inc., I Have A Dream, Oregon Food Bank and many others.

“Selliken brings not only an innovative and creative spirit to what we are creating here in the Portland Metro region, but her values and heart for community align brilliantly with ours,” says Deb Tebbs, CEO, founder and owner at Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty. “With her support we look forward to serving our real estate clients as we build our charitable presence and contributions here.”

Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty, which launched in Central Oregon in 2007, recently opened brokerages in the Portland Metro markets and Oregon Coast building on these statistics:



Commands 55% market share in Bend and double the market share from its closest competitor in Central Oregon in total sales volume in the region in 2016

Closed $230,117,527 its first year in the Portland Metro market. The current top ranked office in closed volume closed $136,949,440 in their first year.

Ranked #2 on the Oregon Coast for all price points and #1 for $800,000 and above. On the Northern Coast ranked 2nd out of 150 Offices in Clatsop County versus a #8 ranking last year on the coast.

For $800,000 and above Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty Portland/Lake Oswego ranked #10 in total closed volume for 2016.

Grown from four offices in Central Oregon to 11 offices and 225 brokers throughout Oregon and SW Washington in just 12 months; signed 65 new brokers in the Portland market in one year

Just closed a $6 million+ home on the lake in Lake Oswego, setting the high bar for value/price on the lake.

“Ethics in business is a huge driver for me and Deb and her team exude that value,” says Selliken. “Not only is their marketing absolutely stellar for both brokers and our clients but they are international—as the world gets smaller and conversations get bigger I want to be a part of what Cascade Sotheby’s offers.”

About Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC

Founded in 1976 to provide independent brokerages with a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings, the Sotheby’s International Realty network was designed to connect the finest independent real estate companies to the most prestigious clientele in the world. Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a full franchise system. Affiliations in the system are granted only to brokerages and individuals meeting strict qualifications. Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Franchise affiliates also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744.

About Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty

Harnessing the worldwide recognition and prestige of the Sotheby’s name, Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty expertly represents the most distinctive properties at every price range. The firm's 11 strategic locations throughout Oregon and southern Washington form the most expansive luxury real estate network in the Pacific Northwest. Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty brokers are masters of their craft, combining local expertise and global connections to artfully unite extraordinary places with extraordinary lives. The firm achieved a billion dollars in sales in the first 11 months of 2016, joining only 25 Sotheby’s International Realty affiliates in the world with this distinction. Exceptional service, continual innovation, and unrivaled market knowledge continue to set Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty apart as an industry leader.

