RouteOne announces that defi SOLUTIONS is now an eContracting certified loan origination system (LOS) with RouteOne. Finance sources utilizing defi’s LOS will now benefit from a streamlined eContracting implementation process.

defi SOLUTIONS is certified by RouteOne as an LOS that has fulfilled the requirements for the base eContracting functionality on the RouteOne system. Certification of an LOS will help ensure that the technical implementation for finance sources customers who choose eContracting, is a fast and easy process. defi SOLUTIONS certification enables their ability to easily begin enabling eContracting functionality with RouteOne for its rapidly growing finance source base.

RouteOne is the industry leader in eContracting, booking more than 7.5 million eContracts to date. Currently, RouteOne has over 6,000 active eContracting dealers and 35 finance sources that have implemented eContracting.

“The demand for eContracting is growing from both the dealer and finance source ends of the market,” stated Justin Oesterle, RouteOne’s Chief Executive Officer. “RouteOne is committed to eliminate any hurdles our customers could be experiencing and streamline the process for on-boarding so they can enjoy the benefits of eContracting. This certification accomplishes that by making it easier for finance sources to implement the technology, which as a result, drives dealer adoption when more and more of their finance sources are available to eContract with.”

“Services that give our lenders the ability to do business as they choose is the foundation on which we’ve built our business,” said Stephanie Alsbrooks, defi SOLUTIONS CEO. “defi’s integration with RouteOne’s eContracting will simplify our lenders’ processes, increasing their efficiency and giving them the opportunity to save time and achieve more.”

Finance sources interested in eContracting should contact a RouteOne Finance Source Account Manager at 866.768.8301 or http://www.routeone.com/salesteam.

About RouteOne

RouteOne was formed in 2002 by Ally Financial, Ford Motor Credit Company, TD Auto Finance, and Toyota Financial Services to improve the F&I process for automobile dealers and their customers. Connecting thousands of dealers and finance sources in North America for vehicle financing, RouteOne’s platform delivers a comprehensive suite of F&I solutions across multiple channels: in-store, online, mobile, and via third-party solutions. Its product line-up include credit application, eContracting, menu, online/mobile retail services and compliance. In addition, RouteOne enables dealer choice across a wide variety of best-in-class providers through open integrations with over 140 DSPs. More information is available at http://www.routeone.com.

About defi SOLUTIONS

defi SOLUTIONS is a flexible, innovative loan origination software platform that fuels auto lenders’ ability to compete efficiently. By leveraging defi’s technology, lenders can increase applications and fundings. defi’s industry-leading, browser-based Loan Origination System (LOS) is completely configurable and easy to implement, and provides actionable insights from the collection, analysis, and custom reporting based on a lender’s originations data. For more information visit defisolutions.com.