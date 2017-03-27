“Watch how we make the magic come alive from start to finish. Come with questions as I would love to answer them after.”

On Thursday, March 30th, award-winning solo pianist Jim Brickman will perform a live concert at 7:30pm at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, 6400 Airline Drive in Metairie. As part of their commitment to music education, Hall Piano Company invites piano students and teachers to Brickman’s live “Soundcheck” at 4:30pm before the concert.

Tickets are free but attendees must have a ticket to attend the "Soundcheck" presentation and Q&A event. Tickets are available at appointment(at)hallpiano(dot)com or by direct messaging Hall Piano Company through their event page on Facebook. The tickets will be emailed. Of “Soundcheck” Brickman said, “Watch how we make the magic come alive from start to finish. Come with questions as I would love to answer them after.”

Simplicity is the heart of Jim Brickman’s solo piano songs. Solo as in Jim, two hands and 88 keys. His back-to-basics musical sensibility is rooted in the core of solo piano.

And Brickman’s philosophy hasn’t changed since his 1994 debut album No Words burst onto the music scene. US radio launched the single “Rocket to the Moon” into orbit, making history as the first solo instrumental ever to land on the pop charts.

His Tin Pan Alley sensibility, uncomplicated melodies and down-to-earth nature have taken Brickman from the Grand Ole Opry to Carnegie Hall, and Disney World to the White House. His music may also be heard on Pandora, TV commercials and shows like CBS Sports, The Kardashians, Jimmy Kimmel, The Olympics and all over HGTV.

Brickman’s signature style earned him two Grammy nods, four Gold albums, 30 charted AC radio hits. He held the top three spots on Billboard’s new age chart at one time. Brickman received top honors as two-time SESAC “Songwriter of the Year”, The Dove Award presented by the Gospel Music Association and a Canadian Country Music Award.

“Soundcheck” is hosted by Hall Piano Company which has served families across south Louisiana and Mississippi since 1958. As Louisiana’s Premier Steinway & Sons dealer, their services include piano sales and rentals, acoustic and digital piano sales, piano lessons and method books.