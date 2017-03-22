Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Business Immigration & Compliance Practice was recently listed by JD Journal as one of New York City’s top immigration law firms. JD Journal is a recognized legal resource, providing legal and law firm news to attorneys, lawyers, law students, paralegals, law firms, and other legal professionals.

“We are honored to have our New York City Business Immigration and Compliance Practice listed as a top immigration law firm,” said Laura Reiff, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Business Immigration and Compliance Practice. “We believe this recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication by our New York City team.”

Greenberg Traurig’s Business Immigration & Compliance Practice has nearly 100 legal professionals nationwide. Led by Kate Kalmykov, the firm’s New York Immigration team has developed into one of the most recognized immigration practices in New York City.

“We are excited to continue to see this practice expand and excel in New York. This recognition speaks volumes of our immigration team and its work,” stated Stephen L. Rabinowitz, Greenberg Traurig’s New York co-managing shareholder.

To view JD Journal’s full list of top Immigration firms in New York City, please click here.

