Randy Thomas, http://www.randythomasvo.com/, will be the voice of this year's Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame which takes place on Friday April 7, 2017 at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York. Along with a radio broadcast on Sirius XM, an edited broadcast will be available on HBO at a later date.

With more than 20 years of experience as a voice over artist, Thomas has made history, returning for her eighth time to announce the Academy Awards©, the Emmy Awards© five times, the SAG Awards© five times, the Tony Awards eighteen times and Entertainment Tonight for fourteen years and counting. Earlier this year she was also the voice of the Super Bowl for the third time.

As the voice of so many award shows, the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame is another great stride for Randy Thomas, who is leading the way for women in this industry.

This year the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame will induct Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Journey, Yes, Electric Light Orchestra and Joan Baez into the Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

Artists are eligible to be inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame 25 years after their first album or single. More than 900 voters of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, as well as a compilation of online votes from fans then determine the inductees.