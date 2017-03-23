eCreations Embraces Kindness as a Revolutionary Act

eCreations Gives Having an effective website and a strong online presence is essential for any organization, but for a non-profit it is critical.

eCreations, a Phoenix-based web services company, aims to create positive community change with a new grant program dedicated to helping local non-profit organizations.

Today the company announced it will fund up to $10,000 this Spring via services grants that will be awarded to two Phoenix-based 501(c)3 non-profit organizations. The organization must exist to make a profound contribution to the community and its residents. The application deadline is April 15, 2017. Grant award recipients will be contacted and announced to the public by May 1, 2017.

The purpose of eCreations’ in-kind grant program is to provide services to small and mid-sized charities that are “doing good” in the community, by helping them increase awareness of their cause and boost funding sources through a comprehensive digital strategy and/or development services.

“Having an effective website and a strong online presence is essential for any organization, but for a non-profit it is critical,” explains Steve Tamulewicz, eCreations owner. “Many organizations want to improve their websites, but don’t always have the resources or the ability to do it without a little help. Through our eCreations Gives program, we are looking to grant two non-profit organizations with reliable web development services so they can improve their online presence, not only to increase awareness of their mission, but also to raise more money to support their cause.”

Specifically, eCreations will select two worthy charitable organizations and provide a services grant, valued at up to $5,000 that may include, but is not limited to, website redesign, eCommerce solutions, search engine optimization, online marketing, social media consulting, and content marketing. eCreations will work closely with each of the selected non-profit organizations to determine the best project strategy to help them build, expand, improve and sustain the organization’s mission and online reputation.

The Initial Application and Grant Guidelines Document can be accessed on the eCreations website at ecreations.net/grant. Applicants are encouraged to familiarize themselves with eCreations and its menu of services. Qualified candidates will be moved into consideration by its selection committee, and additional documentation may be requested.