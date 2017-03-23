Vertafore, the leader in modern insurance technology, today revealed winners of the company’s annual user awards, recognizing technology leadership in the rapidly-changing insurance industry. Presented at NetVU17, the awards honor agencies and carriers for innovative use of Vertafore solutions in 2016, including: Stephens Insurance for Agency of the Year, The Hanover Insurance Group for Carrier of the Year, PointeNorth for the Vertafore Vanguard Award for Innovation, and Mike Foy of Foy Insurance for the Joseph M. Rackley Memorial award. Winners accepted the awards on stage at the NetVU17 awards gala on Wednesday, March 22, at the Music City Convention Center in Nashville.

“Vertafore users continue to showcase a forward-looking approach to the age-old business of insurance, and these award recipients represent the best of the best when it comes to tech adoption and industry innovation,” said Steven Finch, VP of strategic solutions at Vertafore. “The demand from these partners for solutions that improve efficiency, drive growth, and deliver deep data analytics has been an inspiration across Vertafore’s evolving product suite as we look to continue connecting agencies and carriers with the most comprehensive solutions.”

2017 Vertafore user award winners include:

Agency of the Year: Stephens Insurance

Founded in 1987, Stephens Insurance is a reliable and long-established figure in the industry. The agency has consistently pursued an independent course, with the understanding that serving customers best means adopting technology that helps them evolve with the industry. As trusted design partners of the Vertafore Agency Platform, Stephens Insurance has further motivated Vertafore to develop innovative and cutting-edge technology. All Vertafore stakeholders have benefited from Stephens’ persistent eagerness to advance the industry at large.

Carrier of the Year: The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies in the U.S. The Hanover understands the intrinsic value technology offers its independent agents and its customers, and partners with Vertafore to deliver the best resources for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as personal property and casualty offerings. A long-time Vertafore partner, The Hanover is an industry leader when it comes to analyzing books of business and working closely with its partner agents to help them better serve their customers and improve their economics. Together with Vertafore, The Hanover offers its agents and customers a superior customer experience.

Vertafore Vanguard Award for Innovation: PointeNorth Insurance Group

PointeNorth consistently showcases the values of the Vertafore Vanguard Award for Innovation, which recognizes agencies whose contributions are expanding and growing the industry. Formed in 2010 when TRC Insurance Services and Merritt & McKenzie merged, and with multiple mergers since, PointeNorth now serves 45,000 businesses and households. A loyal and long-term Vertafore customer, PointeNorth has leveraged AMS360 since 2006, and was one of the first agencies to adopt WorkSmart in 2013. The agency is a leader in both employee and customer satisfaction, most notably demonstrated through the development of a video training library for higher levels of output and job satisfaction.

Joseph M. Rackley Memorial: Mike Foy of Foy Insurance

While Foy Insurance may be a traditional small town agency in many ways, it is arguably one of the most aggressive when it comes to the adoption of emerging technologies. Led by industry trailblazer Mike Foy, the agency was an early adopter of CRQ and is credited with single-handedly saving real-time comparative quoting with PL Rating. With more than 100 years of service, offices in three states, and over $70 million in written premium, Mike Foy and Foy Insurance is truly the poster child of digital strategy success.

About Vertafore

Vertafore offers the broadest and most adaptable technology solutions to better prepare the insurance industry for digital disruption. The Vertafore product line is built on a platform, empowering customers and other solution providers to adapt and thrive as the market changes. Vertafore’s platform features fast innovation, partnerships with the best technology companies, and customizable solutions to help companies remain independent during a time of industry disruption. As the leader in modern insurance technology with the largest customer base in the industry, Vertafore connects every point of the distribution channel, from agencies and carriers to MGAs, MGUs, and state governments. For more information about Vertafore, visit http://www.vertafore.com, read the company’s blog, and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

