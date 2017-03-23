Big Things on the Horizon for FWH Associates, P.A.

Georgette Kyriacou, Director of Engineering Consulting at FWH Associates, P.A., is the recipient of the 2017 NJBA Rising Star Award and the 2016 Jack Meyer Memorial Rookie of the Year Award. “I owe so much of my success to the SBACNJ, and I am so lucky to call the people in this association not only my colleagues, but also my friends," said Georgette Kyriacou.

FWH Associates, P.A., a multi-disciplinary consulting firm in Toms River, has a lot to be proud of this year. First, the firm’s Director of Engineering Consulting, Georgette Kyriacou, is the recipient of two awards from the Shore Builders Association of Central New Jersey (SBACNJ) and the New Jersey Builders Association (NJBA), and is a nominee for the Leukemia & Lymphona Society’s Person of the Year Award. The firm is also leading the helm of two new projects that include: Teaming up with a premier solar provider to design a solar array system utilizing the rooftops of the parking garages located around The Mall at Short Hills; and providing the survey and civil engineering services for the site design of a two-story 14,000 sq. ft. funeral home in Jackson.

Honoring the Best

Georgette Kyriacou has been named the recipient of both the 2017 NJBA Rising Star Award and the 2016 Jack Meyer Memorial Rookie of the Year Award, presented by the SBACNJ. These awards recognize the involvement of new members who have made a difference at their state and local levels.

“I am truly honored to have received these awards,” said Kyriacou. “I owe so much of my success to the SBACNJ, and I am so lucky to call the people in this association not only my colleagues, but also my friends. I am beyond grateful to work in this industry and am looking forward to continued growth and success both with FWH Associates, P.A. and as an association.”

Kryiacou also recently accepted the nomination for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Person of the Year Award, in response to her goal of raising $50,000 to benefit the non-profit organization. The funds would be used to provide resources for patients diagnosed with blood cancers.

“As a very active member of our association, Georgette has been instrumental in establishing our Professional Women in Building Council, as well as coordinating and assisting with several fundraising efforts for other organizations,” said Gina McNamara, Executive Officer of the SBACNJ. “In addition, she is a member of our Young Professionals Committee, and works for FWH, a Platinum Sponsor of SBACNJ. We will unconditionally support her in this challenge and look forward to being an integral part of her successful campaign from now through July.”

In Kyriacou’s spare time, she continues her studies at NJIT, is a reservist within the United States Air Force and volunteer for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. She also finds time for both the SBACNJ and the NJBA. Kyriacou was one of the founding members of the Professional Women in Building of the of the Garden State, is a founding member and subsequent Chair of the NJBA Young Professionals Council, and supports the NJBA as a member of the Convention Committee. She is also a member of multiple local committees at both the SBACNJ and the Builders League of South Jersey (BLSJ).

If you are interested in helping Kyriacou achieve her Person of the Year goal with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or to donate, please visit https://www.facebook.com/GeorgetteMWOY.

A Bright Future

FWH Associates, P.A. is leading the helm of two new projects that include teaming up with a premier solar provider, Safari Energy, to design a solar array system utilizing the rooftops of the parking garages located around The Mall at Short Hills, which is home to over 150 upscale specialty stores and restaurants. FWH Associates, P.A., which provided the survey and civil engineering work, and Safari Energy, which provided the solar array and electrical component, was able to design a 3.5Mw solar system using a carport solar system.

“This system will not only provide over 17 percent of the mall’s overall energy usage, but it will also provide shade and protection to vehicles that park on the upper decks of the parking garage,” said Lee Webb, L.L.A., P.P., Partner at FWH Associates, P.A. “The project has received approval and is scheduled to begin construction this Spring.”

FWH Associates, P.A. also provided the survey and civil engineering services for the site design and approval of the new Oliverie Funeral Home, a two-story, 14,000 sq. ft. funeral home located along Cooks Bridge Road in Jackson. “Once constructed, the funeral home will be the first funeral home in New Jersey to offer facilities for food and beverage and sales of sympathy items such as flowers and cards,” Webb said.

This project has since received approval from the State Board of Mortuary Science of New Jersey. Construction of the project is scheduled to start this Spring.

About FWH Associates, P.A.

FWH Associates, P.A. is a multi-disciplinary consulting firm specializing in engineering, planning, surveying, construction inspection, community association reserve planning and budgeting, landscape and architectural design and environmental services. For more information, please call 732-797-3100 or visit FWHAssociates.com.