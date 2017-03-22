Pace University Launches New PhD in Nursing Program

The program will be the only PhD in Nursing in the Hudson Valley.

Pace University’s College of Health Professions in New York is launching a new PhD in Nursing program in the fall on Pace’s Pleasantville campus.

Slated to be the only PhD in Nursing program from New York City to Binghamton, students in the program will join faculty to tackle the root causes of health problems identified as “social determinants of health.” Following the World Health Organization, the emphasis is on reducing social disparities in health; organizing health services around people’s needs and expectations; integrating health into all sectors; pursuing collaborative models of policy dialogue and increasing stakeholder participation.

Keville Frederickson, EdD, RN, FAAN, is the PhD program project leader and a professor at the Lienhard School of Nursing in the College of Health Professions at Pace.

“This is an exceptional milestone for the College Health Professions as the first PhD,” said Frederickson. “The program will be the only PhD in Nursing in the Hudson Valley. Our graduates will be prepared as nurse leaders, scientists, policy makers, and innovators in health care. Their research will focus on primary health care, a people centered approach to health that makes prevention as important as cure.”

“As dean of the College of Health Professions and the Lienhard School of Nursing, I could not be more pleased to see this excellent program approved,” said Harriet R. Feldman, PhD, RN, FAAN, Dean of Pace’s College of Health Professions. “The continuing shortage of nurse scientists and faculty has become a barrier to extending important research in primary health care and teaching beginning and advanced practice professional nurses of the future. We at Pace University are hoping to make a difference by offering our program in the Hudson Valley, enabling nurses in the region the opportunity to continue their education with a research doctoral degree.”

“Our goal with the PhD in Nursing is to prepare nurses for the future who are able to tackle the complex problems facing the health care system and the population of New York State with a focus on the Hudson Valley region,” said Frederickson.

