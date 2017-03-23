The Wound Certification Prep Course (WCPC), a comprehensive educational training program owned and organized by HMP Communications Holdings, LLC, today announced that RestorixHealth® has officially endorsed WCPC as its preferred training program for physicians within its nationwide network of wound centers interested in becoming Certified Wound Specialist Physicians (CWSP®).

This collaborative effort with RestorixHealth® will give its physicians access to a two-day course that provides an evidence-based, patient-centered approach to wound care in preparation for the Certified Wound Specialist Physicians (CWSP®) exam. The CWSP exam is administered immediately following the prep course, enabling physicians to be certified within a three-day span.

“RestorixHealth® chose WCPC because of their commitment to quality healthcare education,” said Jeff Kingery, Vice President of Professional Development at RestorixHealth®. “We recognize the scheduling demands often placed on physicians and believe that this program will eliminate logistical concerns with the convenience of taking the two-day prep course followed by the exam on the third day.”

By becoming CWSP® certified, physicians can improve chronic wound outcomes and further improve the quality of life for their patients. Advocates for certification point to improvements in patient care, job satisfaction, level of competence and interaction with other members of the healthcare team as benefits for the patient, the individual, the team and the employer (1,2).

“We are pleased to work with RestorixHealth® and recognize their commitment to quality healthcare and patient care within their wound healing centers,” said Tiffney Oliver, Vice President, Wound Care and Cardiovascular Devices.

To learn more about the Wound Certification Prep Course, please visit woundprepcourse.com.

About HMP Communications

HMP Communications Holdings, LLC (HMP), with its subsidiaries, HMP Communications, LLC and the North American Center for Continuing Medical Education, LLC (NACCME), is a multi-channel leader in health care content and education with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces clinically relevant, evidence-based print and digital content, events and accredited, continuing education for the healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include Consultant, the monthly, award-winning journal relied upon by primary care practitioners; Psych Congress, the nation's leading independent, cross-discipline educational conference dedicated to psychopharmacology, psychotherapy and wellness; Managed Health Care Connect, a digital portal delivering comprehensive news and insight on managed care; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpholdings.com.

About RestorixHealth®

RestorixHealth specializes in the development and management of comprehensive wound healing and Amputation Prevention Center® facilities. Forging strong relationships with their partners, RestorixHealth provides high quality, cost-efficient solutions to wound care that offer advanced treatment therapies along with hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Founded by physicians in 1997 to treat the growing incidence of chronic, non-healing wounds, RestorixHealth’s centers utilize a quality- and data-driven approach to consistently achieve high treatment success rates, resulting in a dramatic increase in patient quality of life. The company currently manages comprehensive centers throughout the United States in partnership with hospitals and health care facilities. For more information, visit http://www.restorixhealth.com.

(1) Ward J. The Wound Care Certified Nurse. Available at http://www.nursetogether.com/the-wound-care-certified-nurse. Accessed November 8, 2013

(2) Niebuhr B, Biel M. The value of specialty nursing certification. Nurs Outlook. 2007;55:176-181.