80% of SRC Solutions school district customers are currently utilizing Electronic Document Management to improve their efficiency and protect data from FERPA privacy laws.

Just over one year ago SRC Solutions announced Central Records Gateway, the 3rd iteration of SRC Solutions' successful Online Document Management solution for K-12 School Districts.

Central Records Gateway allows school districts to manage various retention schedules and create, automate, and relate digital documents across multiple stakeholders. Central Records Gateway automates many difficult, detailed tasks and makes it look like an easy feat, such as combining school district records retention requirements and ever changing archiving policies into one simple to use interface spanning student, Human Resources, Business Office records, and much more.

Today, SRC Solutions is excited to announce four add-on modules to the Central Records Gateway family. These four modules enhance school administration and parent communication as well as provide new and innovative ways to collect much need family documents in a timely manner.

The four add-on modules are Gateway Capture, Gateway Mobile Capture, Gateway Forms and Gateway ParentShare.

Gateway Capture

Gateway Capture is a proprietary software integrated directly into school office multi-function devices from makers such as Xerox, Canon, Ricoh, and more that provides a safe and simple method of scanning student records securely into online cumulative files.

Gateway Mobile Capture

Gateway Mobile Capture puts the power of document collection in the hands of the parents, volunteers, or employees. Central Records Gateway simply sends an automated text message when a document is required. The recipient then opens the Gateway Mobile Capture application, snaps a picture and submits the document to the school district for approval and automated routing to the cumulative records.

Gateway Forms

Gateway Forms is the one stop solution for online ad-hoc form creation throughout the school year. From permission slips to discipline notices and more, school administrators simply create the form within the Gateway Forms module and provide access to district stakeholders who can customize the online form and then digitally send it on to respective recipients.

Gateway ParentShare

Gateway ParentShare takes the tedious paper process out of report card generation, multiple absence notices and more. Gateway Parentshare is able to process tens of thousands of documents in minutes and route those documents electronically to parents, students or staff.

“From day one, Central Records Gateway has been acknowledged as an all-in-one self-manageable solution for school districts. With our announcement today, Central Records Gateway further expands it capabilities by removing the arduous paper based processes that school districts tackle each day. With over 80% of SRC Solutions school district customers utilizing Online Document Management, we have proven the transition from paper is in full swing” said Patrick Maher, CEO SRC Solutions.

