Yaeger CPA Review Launches All-New 2017 Course Materials

Yaeger CPA Review is excited to announce that Phil Yaeger and his team have been hard at work developing up-to-date content to help students pass the CPA Exam. After two years of research and development, Yaeger CPA Review is ready to unveil a complete set of new and improved textbooks that adhere 100% to the new AICPA blueprints, along with fresh lecture videos.

Optimally paired with materials that accurately reflect the new exam is Yaeger CPA Review’s custom learning platform called AdaptaPASS. AdaptaPASS is the only software on the market that truly adapts to the learning style that is best for the student, resulting in a learning experience tailored to the individual. Each study plan is unique to the individual student and starts with a questionnaire about strengths, weaknesses and preferences to generate a learning environment most suited to the student's specific style. Accordingly, Yaeger CPA Review automatically creates a study plan with personally optimized content in the form of video lectures, audio lectures, or textbooks, followed by customized quizzes and exams. By eliminating redundant or inefficient learning processes, each quiz is used to create custom feedback about a student’s strengths and weaknesses which help students utilize their study time efficiently.

Over the past 40 years, Yaeger CPA Review has helped tens of thousands of students pass the CPA Exam including over 12,000 converts who came to Yaeger after studying with other CPA review programs. What sets them apart is that from day one, the company’s founder and President, Phil Yaeger, has passionately pursued the best, most effective methods to help students pass the CPA Exam.

While the company has grown, their personal and student-centric approach influences each and every aspect of Yaeger's brand. Phil Yaeger takes his students success on as a personal challenge.

