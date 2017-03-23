We are honored to have been selected once again and look forward to continuing to support DHS (FLETC) in training many of its future law enforcement officers

ASRC Federal Field Services has been selected by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide base operations support services to the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) and its ancillary support facilities in Charleston, SC. The seven-and-a-half year contract has an approximate value of $100 million.

As part of the contract, ASRC Federal Field Services will provide facility maintenance, transportation, student support services, and 24/7 site operations for complex, simultaneous training activities for approximately 400 students and instructional staff at FLETC’s 1,500-acre facility.

“Since 2003, our team has had the privilege of supporting FLETC,” said Mark Gray, ASRC Federal President and CEO. “We are honored to have been selected once again and look forward to continuing to support DHS (FLETC) in training many of its future law enforcement officers.”

The Charleston FLETC facility is responsible for providing basic and advanced law enforcement training programs, as well as a variety of support services to various partner organizations such as the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, FEMA, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the U.S. Marshall Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Courts.

About ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal comprises a family of companies that deliver engineering, information technology, infrastructure support, professional and technical services to U.S. civil, defense, and intelligence agencies. ASRC Federal companies have employees in over 40 locations across the U.S. focused on providing reliable, cost-efficient services that help government customers achieve mission success. Headquartered in Beltsville, Md., ASRC Federal is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation. For more information, please visit: http://www.asrcfederal.com