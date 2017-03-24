William Mattar Receives Outstanding Eagle Scout Award

Russell Etzenhouser presents award to William Mattar (right) I'm honored to receive this award from the Boy Scouts. I'm glad to have been raised with the values that Scouting teaches. And to be able to give back to the community through my work is a wonderful feeling.

On Thursday March 16th, during a record breaking Fire and Ice fundraiser for the Greater Niagara Frontier Council Boy Scouts (GNFC), local attorney and community leader William Mattar was honored with the Outstanding Eagle Scout Award.

“William Mattar has been such an incredible supporter and advocate of the life changing impact Scouting can have on our youth and the Western New York area as a whole,” said Russell Etzenhouser, Chief Scout Executive of the GNFC. “Our local Scout Council cannot think of a more deserving person of this award than William Mattar.”

According to the National Eagle Scout Association (NESA), the Outstanding Eagle Scout Award is a prestigious recognition granted by the local council’s NESA committee to Eagle Scouts who have demonstrated outstanding achievement at the local, state, or regional level. This award recognizes Eagle Scouts whose efforts have made a positive impact close to home.

Eagle Scout and recipient of the Silver Beaver Award, William Mattar has been a Scout leader, father of Eagle Scouts, and has mentored others in their journey to the Eagle Rank. He is also the chairman for the Annual Fire and Ice Fundraiser, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Western New York scouting programs.

In addition to his commitment to aiding area youth in scouting programs, William Mattar has been involved with many facets of the community both personally and professionally. Volunteering for a number of area charities, the founder of William Mattar law offices has spearheaded a number of public safety campaigns to educate and keep the public safe including Buckle Your Belt, In the Heat Check the Seat, carbon monoxide detector and smoke detector certificate giveaways just to name a few. The William Mattar Safe & Sober New Year’s Eve program in Buffalo and Rochester, NY each year provides free rides to holiday celebrants. As a motor vehicle injury attorney, William Mattar has not only helped thousands across New York State, but continues to positively impact tens of thousands more through his commitment to the community.