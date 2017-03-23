Carlson Partner Scott Crivelli Named To Million Dollar Advocates Forum

Scott Crivelli - Partner, The Carlson Law Firm The best thing about qualifying as a member of this elite group is that it really demonstrates our ability to help our clients greatly.

The Carlson Law Firm is pleased to announce that Scott Crivelli has been certified as a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

The Million Dollar Advocates Forum is recognized as one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States. Membership is limited to attorneys who have won million and multi-million dollar verdicts, awards and settlements. Less than 1% of U.S. lawyers are members.

“The best thing about qualifying as a member of this elite group is that it really demonstrates our ability to help our clients greatly, and make their lives better in the process,” said Crivelli.

Each member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum has demonstrated, in an objective and tangible way, their ability to accomplish superior results in complex cases.

Crivelli is not only a graduate of the Indiana University School of Law, where he majored in Health Care Law, but he is also a veteran of the United States Army. Crivelli is based out of Killeen, Texas, where he practices Personal Injury Law.

