"Do you love making crafts? Would you do it for charity?" asks Joanne White, owner of the Crafting Fairies website.

CraftingFairies.com, is an instructional and community oriented website for craft making and fundraising for breast cancer awareness. The owner of the site, Joanne White, is enthusiastic not only about craft making, but about donating her time and creativity for a good cause. CraftingFairies.com is associated with Joanne's charity group, Girls Night Out For Breast Cancer, also known as GNO-4-BC.

GNO-4-BC was formed 9 years ago by a group of ladies who are dedicated in assisting others stricken with breast cancer by celebrating life in the form of annual fundraisers. They do not have corporate sponsors, a celebrity spokesperson, or a big budget to perform their work. Instead, they combine their crafting talents to create the centerpieces, brochures, and letters for the fundraisers. They also prepare the buffet meals from scratch. During the event they have wonderful friends that donate their time to perform the music.

GNO-4-BC has created several recent themed events such as Luau’s, Hip Hop 50’s, Boot Scootin Boogie and Fist Full of Dollars in 2016. Donned in themed costumes, buffets, music and all, we have blossomed to capacity each year. Many great ideas are on the horizon for future events, and the GNO-4-BC is excited to share them with you. All proceeds raised above the seed cost for the event goes directly to Cancer Action of Kansas City to assist with recovery and daily needs of cancer patients and their families needs.

CraftingFairies.com was formed to share Joanne's fundraising and crafting ideas with others. The owner hopes that like-minded people seeking to do the same will become as successful as GNO-4-BC has been in this type of endeavor. "Hopefully, in the future, we can all share our ideas for crafting and fundraising on CraftingFairies.com," says the owner.

In addition to the fundraising aspect of the site, there are many editorials and instructional video programs on how to make crafts within different styles and for various holidays and gift recipients. The instructional assistance and creative ideas that the website offers its visitors are now in high demand and very popular online.

CraftingFairies.com owner, Joanne White, has a tremendous passion for crafting, especially for a good cause like breast cancer awareness. She has created and maintained a very prominent and successful internet following on the Crafting Fairies website. She would like to invite everyone that shares her enthusiasm to please join in at CraftingFairies.com today.

