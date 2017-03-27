Mountain Lots with Stunning Views at The Boulders A Gated Conservation Community, Asheville/Hendersonville, NC In creating The Boulders, we considered the expectations of the baby boomer market and designed a community where beautful view lots and nature provide the backdrop for a lifestyle that embodies their individuality, needs and desires.

In the short time since it swung open its mountain-inspired iron and wooden gates, The Boulders has attracted a dynamic group of active baby boomers looking for the ideal locale to stage their ‘second act.’ So much so that the gated mountain community is already at 30% sell-out and is getting ready to debut its next neighborhood.

The mountains of Western North Carolina have become a draw for those looking for nature, adventure, four mild seasons and access to art, culture and dining and stunning view lots to build their dream home. And the Hendersonville & Asheville area checks all the boxes, ranking high up on endless ‘where to retire’ lists. But finding the right physical location is also a big consideration. How to balance living in the mountains without being remote and having quick and easy access to top medical, culture, art and dining. Situated at the north end of Hendersonville (six minutes to Main Street), and the southern end of Asheville, The Boulders offers the best of all worlds. And with the Blue Ridge Mountains and outdoor adventure in every direction, those eager to trade in city madness for mountain riches are finding the move to be all they dreamed of.

“In creating The Boulders, we carefully considered the expectations and needs of the 76 million strong baby boomer market. That meant designing an environment that was a welcome departure to the cookie cutter community, where lots with gorgeous panoramic views and nature provide the backdrop for a lifestyle and mountain dream home that embodies their individuality and style,” states Peter Brower, owner and developer.

“Relocating to a new area, while exciting, also comes with some trepidation about leaving people and places behind,” adds Brower. “The beauty of settling in to a new community that prides itself on informality and encourages interaction as does The Boulders, is that the transition process becomes a welcome adventure.”

Building the Dream Home. The challenge for many relocating to the region is the lack of new construction and resistance to build from scratch. While there are some that rise to the occasion, scour Houzz for ideas and take pleasure in the process, going totally custom is certainly an option. But for those seeking a simpler solution The Boulders’ land and home packages and Cottage Collection of mountain-inspired homes provides the ability to customize plans without compromise. The boomer generation is more active than generations past, has a more sophisticated style and wants options and choices in their homes. Exterior elevations are redesigned so no two homes look the same, and interiors are customized to satisfy each buyer’s specific wants.

The Boulders embraces baby boomer housing trends:



Going maintenance free, from house siding to composite decking and landscaping (lawns replaced with hardscape, low maintenance shrubs, easy to maintain flower beds).

Downsizing square footage while upsizing quality. While less square footage is on the mind of most, what’s also important is efficient floor plans, open concept with large rooms, extra storage, main level living and high-end features, all which define the Cottage Collection.

Gourmet kitchens with high end commercial appliances and customized cabinetry personalized to the way you cook, dine and entertain.

Embracing the outdoors with spacious decks and exterior spaces that capture the mountain spirit and lifestyle.

With new home construction, think big windows, better lighting and aging in place.

Flex space and home offices: the tech-savvy boomer generation wants amenities such as a media room, wireless home network, remote control lighting and security features.

Choosing a lot. Individuality comes into play, not only in house design but the lot to build on. In fact, those looking to create their mountain dream home should start with the land. Choose the homesite and then design a home that considers the terrain, exposure and of course, the view. All too often buyers find a house they like and try to fit it on the lot. When building in the mountains where slope and vistas come into play, the most effective approach is securing a lot first and then designing a house that embraces the land and how you want to live. Click here for guidance on what to consider when buying land in the mountains.

Sales office and model home open Tuesday to Saturday 11am to 5pm, or by appointment. GPS 279 Randy Drive, Hendersonville, NC 28791. Homesites are priced from $84,900 to the $300,000s. Home/land packages start in the $500,000’s.

About: The Boulders is a new gated mountain conservation community created at one with nature, from its towering old growth tree to spectacular boulders and exceptional views to afar. Master planned for 59 homesites, The Boulders is located a mere 6 minutes to Hendersonville’s Main Street and less than 25 minutes to the heart of downtown Asheville. Utilities are underground and feature city water, natural gas and fiber optic cable. For more details and to schedule a tour, call 828-333-4230, email live@thebouldersnc.com or visit TheBouldersNC.com.

Contact: Taryn Schneider, 828-348-4212