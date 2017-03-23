The world's first custom fit sandals, digitally mapped from your smartphone In an industry dominated by mass produced products and offshore supply chains, we’re proud to offer one-off custom products at scale.

Today Wiivv launched a Kickstarter Campaign for Wiivv Custom Fit Sandals, the world's first custom sandal designed and 3D printed to fit the unique contours of feet, giving the wearer biomechanical support and unparalleled comfort. The company aims to transform the made-to-measure footwear market with their software and direct-to-consumer model. The $95 sandal is available on Kickstarter to residents of USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

“Big footwear brands still don’t grasp the fact that 14 billion unique feet need 14 billion unique solutions,” said Wiivv CEO and Co-Founder Shamil Hargovan. “In an industry dominated by mass produced products and offshore supply chains, we’re proud to offer one-off custom products at scale.”

Wiivv makes every shoe custom for true comfort and improved biomechanics. The process begins with the award-winning Wiivv mobile app for iOS or Android. Users follow the simple instructions to take four photo measurements of their feet. More than 200 data points on each foot are digitally mapped and processed with computer vision software. This data is used to determine optimal strap placement and 3D printed arch support for each specific foot. The sandals can also be personalized with various arch colors and interchangeable straps. Customers receive their unique and customized sandals, which are 3D printed and assembled in San Diego, at their doorstep within seven days.

This is the third 3D technology footwear product from Wiivv in 12 months. Their first Kickstarter campaign for BASE Custom Insoles broke records in three different Kickstarter categories and it remains the most successful 3D printed product in crowdfunding history. Since launching commercially in January 2016, the company has raised Series A funding, shipped over 10,000 custom insoles, and acquired eSoles, a U.S. provider of modular customizable footbeds - the deal which gave Wiivv over 50,000 3D foot scans.

“After the success of our insoles, Kickstarter backers started requesting a sandal,” said Co-Founder Louis-Victor Jadavji. “Flip flops are part of our summer uniform, yet traditional models are detrimental to foot biomechanics. The general market wasn’t addressing this issue, so we decided to tackle it head on.”

Features of Wiivv Custom-Fit Sandals:



Custom-fit 3D printed arch for optimal support

100% recyclable, triple-density supportive foam footbed

Custom toe thong placement and bio-engineered toe grips for comfort

No rub, ultra-padded toe thong

Adjustable, interchangeable straps hold feet in place

Deep heel cups stabilize and absorb shock

“The personalization of Wiivv eliminates over-pronation, toe scrunch, and foot fatigue without compromising style,” continued Hargovan. “We’re passionate believers in bringing the highest-quality, truly functional and uncompromisingly stylish custom products to people at an affordable price.”

Wiivv’s crowdfunding campaign runs from March 23 - April 22, 2017. For a full rundown of the pledge levels visit their Kickstarter page. Media wishing to interview their personnel should contact PR agent, Borjana Slipicevic at +1 778 858 2595.

About Wiivv

Wiivv Wearables Inc. (Wiivv) is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and has a manufacturing R&D center in San Diego, California. Its growing team of 30 is made up of computer engineering, product design, mechatronics, and biomechanics experts who are passionate about creating 3D printed footwear, orthopaedics and wearables, accessible to everyone from a smartphone.

Media Contact

Borjana Slipicevic

Proper Propaganda

+1 778 858 2595

borjana(at)properpropaganda.net