“There is an enthusiasm inside the American craft cider community that is expressed through the remarkable diversity of ciders from across the country and that is reflected in the ciders judged at this competition.”

The second annual Dan Berger International Cider Competition is now accepting entries of ciders from around the world. After a successful inaugural cider competition in 2016 in which more than 250 ciders were entered into the competition, the 2017 judging is looking to attract an even wider array of the growing collection of craft ciders in the American marketplace.

Headed up by Dan Berger, the dean of American wine competitions, and Tom Wark, publisher of The Cider Journal, the cider judging seeks to draw attention to the remarkable quality and increase in numbers of craft cider in the American marketplace. According to Nielsen, craft and local cideries increased sales in 2016 by more than 39%.

Cideries are invited to enter ciders at http://dbiwc.com

The 2017 Dan Berger International Cider Competition takes place alongside its companion wine competition. Ciders will be judged in 12 categories including:



Common Cider (Made primarily with culinary apples)

Traditional Cider (Made primarily with traditional cider apples)

Single Varietal Cider (must be labeled as a single variety cider)

Spanish Style Cider (Made in the style of Asturian/Basque cider)

Dessert/Ice Cider (Including Pommeau and Apple Brandy)

Fruit Cider: (Cider produced with additional or other fruits and Juices)

Herbed/Hopped Cider (Cider produced with hops, herbs or spices)

Wood Aged Cider

Perry

Other

Judges at this year’s Cider Competition will evaluate entries in Santa Rosa, California on May 5. The panel of judges includes:

Tom Wark, The Cider Journal

Bradley Gray, Cider Marketing Consultant

Chad Frick, Orchardist, Vulture Hill Orchard

Darlene Hayes, Cider Authority and Author

Scott Heath, Cidermaker, Tilted Shed Ciderworks

Jolie Devoto, Devoto Orchards and Cider

“We were so pleased with the success of the first cider competition last year,” said Tom Wark, competition coordinator and publisher of The Cider Journal. “There is an enthusiasm inside the American craft cider community that is expressed through the remarkable diversity of ciders from across the country and that is reflected in the ciders judged at this competition.”