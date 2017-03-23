cleverbridge to Sponsor and Present at Conversion Roadshow 2017

cleverbridge, a provider of global commerce, billing and payment solutions, announces Business Solutions Manager Engin Diren will present at Conversion Roadshow 2017 to be held March 23 at the Mauritiussteinweg in Cologne, Germany. Diren will present “Ecommerce Checkout Strategies to Improve Conversion Rates." cleverbridge is also a sponsor of the event, which is dedicated to conversation optimization, tech innovation and entrepreneurship in South Eastern Europe.

Digital businesses must constantly be evolving in order to keep up with the new ways customers prefer to shop for and access their offering. Drawing from years of experience helping cleverbridge clients grow global online revenue, Diren will share some specific changes businesses can make to their online checkout process to increase conversions when selling globally. He’ll also reveal insights from real-life conversion rate optimization case studies, testing strategies for product plan and pricing configurations, proven ways to present promotional offers and methods for removing barriers to purchase.

Diren is a Business Solutions Manager at cleverbridge, where he is responsible for optimizing the customer experience and conversion rates of the company’s largest clients. He helps clients develop testing strategies, analyze results and make data-based decisions to eliminate barriers to signup, maximize renewals and increase customer confidence with localized languages, currencies and payment methods. Prior to cleverbridge, Diren founded a location-based social network. He graduated with a Master of Science degree from Ruhr-University Bochum.

Conversion Roadshow is the event for digital marketers and analysts who are passionate about converting more of their website traffic into sales, leads and increased revenue. The event brings together agencies, online shops, corporations and publishers to network and learn insights and conversion strategies from some of the top speakers in the area.

cleverbridge provides flexible commerce solutions for monetizing digital goods, online services and SaaS. Our cloud-based commerce platform simplifies recurring billing, optimizes the customer experience and offers comprehensive global payment capabilities. Leveraging cleverbridge expertise, technology and services, clients effectively increase customer acquisition and retention while rapidly expanding into international markets for revenue growth. cleverbridge is headquartered in Cologne, Germany with offices in Chicago, San Francisco and Tokyo.