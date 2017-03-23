Projectmates' Construction Management Software for Retail Projectmates is a tool to make us more efficient and effective as project managers. It reduces the overall schedule by better coordination and task tracking and provides clarity, transparency, and accountability to our build program.

Systemates, Inc. is pleased to announce yet another convenience store chain has recently selected Projectmates' construction management software. Systemates now has six convenience store retailers using Projectmates' construction project management software to drive development of new store, remodel, and refresh programs.

“We put together a list of requirements for a new construction portal. Go big or go home was our motto!” said the Sr. Manager of Real Estate & Engineering. “We needed a portal to create efficiencies and be more than file sharing. Projectmates stood out head and shoulders above everyone else! All other industry leaders are using the program.”

Prior to selecting Projectmates' online construction management software, the national C-Store retailer struggled with a home-grown solution that was out of date, limited in functionality, and subject to crashing. The company knew investing in a feature-rich construction management software would support its proactive build schedule of new stores and store refreshes. With summer being the peak season for gasoline and merchandise sales, it is more important than ever for retailers to get stores open faster to maximize profits.

“Projectmates is a tool to make us more efficient and effective as project managers. It reduces the overall schedule by better coordination and task tracking and provides clarity, transparency, and accountability to our build program. We have removed hand-crafted reports to gain efficiencies and free our staff to build more stores. Collaboration is a huge component. For example, real estate is already collaborating. In the past, real estate feedback would be buried in email. Now it’s in the system. Projectmates is our future!”

