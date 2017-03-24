Mechanics Hub Exhibiting at the 2017 National Heavy Equipment Show

Mechanics Hub, today announced their attendance at the National Heavy Equipment Show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for the seventh time. The company will be exhibiting at booth # 1160 in hall one at the International Centre for the two day event on April 6 and 7, 2017.

Mechanics Hub will be participating in the show, collaborating with attendees and exhibitors on how their proprietary network can efficiently build skilled teams of professional heavy equipment mechanics and trade specialists in management, parts and service. The team will demonstrate the capacity of their recruitment solutions and highlight the invaluable functions of the Mechanics Hub website.

Mechanics Hub’s “Hub TV” will also be on site interviewing exhibitors about their products and services, which will be showcased on the Mechanics Hub website as well as other major social media platforms. Exhibitors who participate will receive a digital copy of the interview for them to use in their future marketing efforts.

"Mechanics Hub always looks forward to attending the National Heavy Equipment Show,” said Mechanics Hub General Manager, Jason Van Pelt. “We’ve been a regular staple at the NHES and really enjoy connecting with candidates, current and potential clients, and attendees. Our company has had a great deal of success in raising awareness of the Mechanics Hub network and recruitment solutions at this event.”

“The National Heavy Equipment Show is a massive event – the biggest of its type in the country,” said Mark Cusack, National Show Manager. “It features over 400,000 square feet of space and five buildings jam-packed with machinery. Over the two days of the show, we’re expecting some 12,000 industry professionals to walk the show floor. Those in search of cutting-edge products, big machine displays and demos from the leaders of the heavy equipment and construction industries won’t find a better opportunity!”

This year is the show’s 20th anniversary. Held biannually, the NHES will also offer visitors exciting features including:



Snow & Ice Removal

Recruiting Here, presented by Mechanics Hub

Safety Products

The Rental Pavilion

OHMPA Spring Operation Seminar

Educational Program

Gravel Pit

Plus… The Rock To Road Top 10 Under 40!

Meetings may be arranged with Jason Van Pelt by contacting Mechanics Hub via e-mail at jvp(at)mechanicshub(dot)com, or by phone at +1 (888) 620-5111 extension 231. Mechanics Hub is offering a free, two day event ticket by registering before March 24th, 2017. For more information, visit http://www.mechanicshub.com/events/ on the web.