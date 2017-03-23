This first class event will bring together some of the top professionals from the top companies and organizations in the world. -- Kathie Pugaczewski

The nation’s most successful companies are, nearly without exception, renowned as great places to work because they recognize and reward their employees’ great efforts. Leaders from many of those companies will tell their stories of innovation and excitement in employee appreciation over three days in April in May.

The annual Learning & Celebration Summit hosted by Recognition Professionals International is coming to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to be held April 30 to May 2 at the Hyatt Regency Pier 66.

“With unemployment low and talented, dedicated workers more valuable than ever, companies large and small are focusing more time and resources toward employee recognition,” said Kathie Pugaczewski, executive director of RPI. “This first class event will bring together some of the top professionals from the top companies and organizations in the world when it comes to rewarding and retaining great people to offer their expertise on how it’s done. These will be presentations of immense value for those who are serious about employee recognition.”

Including examples from successful companies like Disney, Southwest Airlines, the Cleveland Clinic and others, a few of the spotlight presentations at the conference will include:



“Cash, Travel, and Neuroscience: Biometric science reveals new insights in motivation and rewards” by Charlotte Blank, Head of the Maritz Institute

“Inside the Mind of an Employee: The Good, the Bad and the Neurobiology” by Rodd Wagner, New York Times Bestselling Author, Forbes Columnist, and Vice President of Employee Engagement Strategy at BI Worldwide

“Kicking Tail and Taking Names: How Southwest Airlines Uses a Dual Recognition and Incentive Program to Align Company Values with Annual Goals and Rewards” by Tonda Ferguson, CRP, Joanna Matthews, CRP and Monica Van Slate, CRP - Southwest Airlines

A full schedule of the conference seminars along with details on registration and accommodations are available at the official RPI website, http://www.recognition.org. RPI organizers have noted that registration is limited, so potential attendees are encouraged to make their plans now.

About RPI

Founded in 1995, Recognition Professionals International (RPI) is the only professional association at the forefront of workforce recognition through its sole focus on recognition innovations and education as a systematic method for improvements in the workplace.