Charges Filed in Alleged Park City Day Care Child Sex Abuse Case

The attorneys at Latherow & Duignan applaud the Park City Police after charges were filed this week against a man who allegedly sexually abused children at his wife’s home day care. Bridget Duignan, a partner at the Chicago law firm representing five of the young alleged victims, stated, “We are pleased that this investigation has resulted in an arrest. Park City Police Commander Kenneth Stoves and his team are helping to deliver justice for these families. We are honored to have been able to work with the officers in this investigation.” (Case Number 17CF00000768, PEOPLE VS CONTRERAS, Lake County, Illinois, Clerk of the Circuit Court)

On March 20, 2017, Park City Police arrested 57-year-old Adan N. Contreras, at the home where his wife formerly operated the day care. He faces 25 felony counts of criminal sexual assault for the alleged offenses occurring between 2008 and 2012, according to court documents for PEOPLE VS CONTRERAS.

According to court documents, the children, all under 13, were allegedly abused by Contreras while in his wife’s care. There is no evidence that his wife, who operated the center, was involved, Stoves said in regards to the PEOPLE VS CONTRERAS case.

Latherow & Duignan have been working with the Park City Police and the affected families since 2013 after having been initially connected with one of the victims through FLAP, the Farmworker & Landscaper Advocacy Project.

