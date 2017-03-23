The state of Wisconsin has a rich history in speed skating and we’re excited about adding to that legacy. A total of 34 Olympic medals have been won by speed skaters born and raised in Wisconsin.

US Speedskating has selected the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as the site for the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Long Track Speedskating. The team trials will take place on January 2-7, 2018, and will determine the U.S. Olympic Long Track Speedskating Team.

"We are thrilled to have the city of Milwaukee and the Pettit National Ice Center host the 2018 U.S. Olympic Trials – Long Track Speedskating,” said Ted Morris, Executive Director for US Speedskating. “The state of Wisconsin has a rich history in speed skating and we’re excited about adding to that legacy. A total of 34 Olympic medals have been won by speed skaters born and raised in Wisconsin. Every U.S. Olympic Team over the last four decades has included athletes that called the Pettit National Ice Center their home base.”

Opened on December 31, 1992, the Pettit National Ice Center has been proud to be an Official U.S. Olympic Training Site for speed skating in the country. At the same time, the Center is an extraordinary community asset, hosting more than 425,000 visitors annually for ice skating, figure skating, hockey, learn to skate, its 445-meter run/walk track, along with other healthy activities.

“We are delighted that our top speed skaters will compete at the Trials here to pursue their dreams for gold at the Olympic Winter Games,” said Randy Dean, Executive Director of the Pettit Center. “The timing of the Olympic Trials is coincidental with the 25th Anniversary of the Center. Athletes will strive for gold skating on the oval, while we celebrate silver for the Pettit Center.”

The 2018 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Long Track Speedskating will be used to determine members of the U.S. Olympic Team. Up to 20 athletes may be named to the Olympic Team – 10 men and 10 ladies – across 12 individual distances and two team events. All nominations to the U.S. Olympic Team are subject to approval by the United States Olympic Committee.

The Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 will be held in South Korea, from February 9-25, 2018. Both Long and Short Track will be held in the Gangneung coastal cluster with all Olympic competitions for Long Track Speedskating to be held at the Gangneung Oval, host of the 2017 World Single Distance Championships that saw Team USA win the second-most medals of any country.

Tickets sales and event information for the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team Trials will be announced at a later time.

About U.S. Olympic Team Trials

A collaboration between the United States Olympic Committee and its National Governing Bodies, U.S. Olympic Team Trials are held in multiple sports prior to each edition of the Olympic Games and allow athletes to vie for the honor of representing Team USA. Often the last stop in an athlete’s journey to the Olympics, the Trials also offer fans an up-close experience with America’s sports heroes before they go on to compete on the world’s biggest stage. Selection procedures for each sport are developed by the NGBs in concert with the USOC and follow parameters set forth by each International Federation.

About US Speedskating

From Pond to Podium, we are US Speedskating. We grow and nurture a sport where all ages can experience the thrill of speed and the camaraderie of the skating community. US Speedskating is responsible for the development of speed skating from grassroots to the highest elite racing programs. US Speedskating is recognized by the United States Olympic Committee and the International Skating Union as the governing body for the sport of speed skating in the United States. The Organization has won 86 Olympic medals to-date, making it one of the most successful sports in U.S. Olympic history. US Speedskating is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, on Facebook and at http://www.usspeedskating.org.

About Pettit National Ice Center

The Pettit National Ice Center is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization that supports the development and health benefits of skating among people of all ages and abilities. The Pettit Center actively promotes to the general public, young and old, the mental and physical rewards of recreational skating. As one of only two indoor Speedskating Ovals in the United States, the Center also helps prepare amateur athletes for local, regional, national and international competition in speed skating.