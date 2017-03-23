“This latest release of iCode Assurance takes the coding audit process to the next level with its customizable workflow and reporting capabilities,” said Ryan Kelly, Senior Vice President of HIM Solutions.

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions unveils the latest version of its customizable coding audit software solution, iCode Assurance, at HCCA’s 21st annual Compliance Institute on March 26-28 in National Harbor, Maryland.

iCode Assurance optimizes and accelerates the coding audit process for all medical chart types with a comprehensive set of features including built-in workflow, interactive audit management dashboards, detailed scorecards, and robust reporting. For hospitals and provider organizations, it improves overall coding quality and compliance reporting, while also providing the ability to access audited and scored records for education, review and process improvements.

New features include:



Prospective Audit

o Seamless workflow providing full integration for pre-bill audit

o Configurable audit queues that distribute charts systematically

o Ability to perform quality assurance of pre-bill review

o Generate output to directly import charges into billing system



Peer Review

o Integrated peer review workflow allows auditors to consult peers as needed

o Allow peers to comment on auditor findings to create an environment of transparency and consistency

o Allow structured process of conducting peer review on an ongoing basis



Coder Rebuttal

o Integrated coder review and rebuttal process workflow

o Document all coder and auditor feedback and comments

o Improve efficiency while maintaining consistency and objectivity throughout the review process



Audit of Auditor

o Built-in functionality to conduct quality reviews of auditors

o Conduct sample selection using a previously audited batch or random selection from all previously audited records

o Ability to review and report findings

“This latest release of iCode Assurance takes the coding audit process to the next level with its customizable workflow and reporting capabilities,” said Ryan Kelly, Senior Vice President of HIM Solutions. “Healthcare providers will experience a reliable, secure cloud-based system that works seamlessly with their existing EHR and coding platforms to make it easy to implement and see immediate process improvements.”

GeBBS provides a comprehensive range of HIM solutions, serving hundreds of hospitals and healthcare organizations nationwide. The company’s diverse portfolio includes medical coding, coding validation audits, and clinical documentation improvement services, as well as front and back-end revenue cycle solutions and technology to improve clients’ complete revenue cycle operations.

About GeBBS

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions is a leading technology-enabled provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions. GeBBS’ innovative technology, combined with its over 4,000-strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, compliance, and patient satisfaction. GeBBS solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), eligibility and verification, accounts receivable management, and patient access. Headquartered in the Los Angeles, CA area, GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare’s Top 15 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research’s Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000’s fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.gebbs.com.