Helix Education provides colleges and universities a comprehensive suite of technology and services to power data-driven enrollment growth 8x faster than the industry average. "At the heart of the enrollment growth equation is data, which becomes that much more powerful when coupled with a coaching mindset, giving educators the necessary insights to support students from start to finish," said Schnittman.

Continuing its enrollment growth webinar series, Helix Education will delve into the strategies that colleges and universities are pursuing in order to grow enrollments, as well as effectively engage students throughout the learning process. Enrolling and Retaining Today's Higher Ed Students with Coaching and Data takes place on Tuesday, April 4th at 11:00 a.m. mountain time. Educators can register for the free event here.

"Student starts is no longer the sole trigger of enrollment growth, rather institutions that want to successfully scale their programs need to focus as much attention on student engagement and outreach across the education lifecycle as they do on the kinds of students they are attracting," said Matthew Schnittman, President and CEO of Helix Education. "At the heart of the enrollment growth equation is data, which becomes that much more powerful when coupled with a coaching mindset, giving educators the necessary insights to support students from start to finish. It can be just the thing to ensure that students who are coming in the front door are not simply slipping out the back."

The webinar is designed to help institutions streamline their enrollment and retention operations through a proactive, persistent and personalized approach. Strategies up for discussion include the use of data to drive immediate engagement; personalized communications as well as stage-specific outreach during the enrollment process; and tiered and tailored action plans to keep students retained. Attendees will learn about the types of data points they should be collecting to predict student success, and how in the hands of coaches, that information becomes the basis for ongoing student outreach and support, minimizing the risk of attrition and increasing the likelihood of student success.

Led by Helix Education's Vice President of Enrollment Operations, Miranda Benson, the webinar closely follows Helix Education's Enrollment Growth Playbook. It will transform the written resource into a meaningful dialog that explores the realities and challenges that surround an institution's enrollment and retention operations. The Enrollment Growth Playbook serves as a how-to guide for institutions to launch, market and grow online and on-campus programs. It is available for free download here.

About Helix Education

Helix Education provides colleges and universities a comprehensive suite of technology and services to power data-driven enrollment growth 8x faster than the industry average. The company’s three solutions — Outsourced Program Management, Enrollment Marketing and Retention Services — have successfully helped institutions find, enroll, retain, teach and graduate post-traditional learners for more than 30 years. Its enrollment growth solutions are powered by a proprietary technology ecosystem that aggregates data across the student lifecycle to better understand an institution’s best-fit students’ journey, and implements actionable intelligence to improve outcomes for students and institutions alike. For more information, visit http://www.helixeducation.com.

# # #