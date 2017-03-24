Sunset hosts the 19th annual Celebration Weekend, May 20-21st, at Cornerstone Sonoma

Tickets are now on sale for the 19th annual Sunset Celebration Weekend, May 20 and 21, 2017, at Cornerstone Sonoma, Sunset’s wine country location. Sunset fans join editors, celebrity chefs, vintners, craft beer brewers and renowned lifestyle experts for this two-day series of culinary, wine, garden and lifestyle experiences. To purchase tickets and find more information, go to http://www.sunset.com/cw.

For the second year, Time Inc.’s Sunset, the leading lifestyle brand in the West, will host Celebration Weekend at Cornerstone, a marketplace with food, wine and spirits, shops, gardens and event spaces that serves as Sunset's beautiful wine country location year-round.

Featured Exhibits, Seminars and Experiences

Sunset “Smart Cottage”

Feeling outsmarted by smart home technology? The Sunset “Smart Cottage” at Celebration Weekend will prove that a high-tech home can be both attainable and beautiful. Sunset has partnered with leaders in smart technology and design, including Mosaic, Decorist, California Closets and Thumbtack, to reimagine a classic 900-square-foot cottage on the Cornerstone property into a permanent showcase for function, technology and style. From Nest and Amazon Echo to the August Smart Lock and Phillips Hue lightbulbs, Sunset editors are curating the most powerful technology to up your home’s IQ.

Visit the “Smart Trailer,” a special-edition Tommy Bahama Airstream parked adjacent to the Smart Cottage, and discover a world of portable and easy-to-install smart devices that run on batteries but pack a big tech punch.

Can’t visit the Smart Cottage in person? No problem. Visit Sunset.com to view a preview of the “Smart Cottage.” The “Smart Cottage” will also be featured in the September issue of Sunset magazine, accompanied by an immersive 3D experience, using a Matterport Pro Camera, providing a view of the Smart Cottage from every angle on Sunset.com.

Camp Sunset

This year, Sunset is creating the ultimate glamping experience at “Camp Sunset.” Under three white canvas teepees, courtesy of Under Canvas, attendees can enjoy summer camp-style activities, a photo booth and gourmet s’mores while learning about the latest products essential for any glamping trip. Want more inspiration for cooking under the stars? Head over to the Live Fire cooking stage to check out the chefs from “Dirty Gourmet,” which was founded to rethink food in the outdoors.

From the Pacific Northwest to SoCal, the West’s Best Chefs Headline Two Days of Cooking Demos on Two Stages: The Sunset Outdoor Kitchen and the Live Fire cooking stage

Los Angeles

Alvin Cailan—Chef/Owner, Eggslut, Amboy and Unit 120

Portland

Tyler Malek—Head Ice Cream Maker, Salt & Straw (PDX, LA, SF), Wiz Bang Bar

Gabriel Rucker—Chef/Co-owner, Le Pigeon and Little Bird Bistro

Matthew Domingo—Culinary Director, Traeger Pellet Grills

Northern California

Ryan Scott—Chef/Proprietor, Finn Town; host, nationally syndicated “The Ryan Scott Show”; author ONE TO FIVE: One Shortcut Recipe Transformed into Five Easy Dishes (Oxmoor House/Time Books) (San Francisco)

Chris Cosentino—Chef, Cockscomb (San Francisco)

Perry Hoffman—SHED, Culinary Director (Healdsburg)

Douglas Keane—Healdsburg Bar and Grill; Two Birds, One Stone (Healdsburg, St. Helena)

Ari Weisswasser—Chef, Glen Ellen Star (Glen Ellen, Sonoma County)

Robert Masullo—Chef/Owner, Masullo’s (Sacramento)

Michelle Tam—Nom Nom Paleo (San Francisco)

Samin Nosrat—Author, Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: The Four Elements of Good Cooking (Simon & Schuster) (San Francisco)

Wine Seminars

Join Sunset Wine Editor Sara Schneider and some of the West’s most revered winemakers and spirits experts for educational sessions that range from “Wine List Secrets from the Sommeliers” to “Zinfandel: Back to the Future with California’s Wine”.

Cost per seminar: $20 per person. Wine seminars have limited seating and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Purchase advance tickets while supplies last at http://www.sunset.com/cw. Tastings are included in the cost of each seminar. Must be 21+ years old to attend.

Tour the Sunset Test Garden

Designed by Homestead Design Collective, the Sunset Test Garden is divided into distinct garden “rooms,” including the Cocktail Garden, the Farm, the Backyard Orchard, the Flower Room and The Gathering Space, the outdoor living room of Sunset’s dreams.

Celebration Weekend 2017 Event Information:

A complete schedule of presenters and events, event information and online tickets are available at http://www.sunset.com/cw.

Stay up to date on Sunset Celebration Weekend 2017 by liking Sunset on Facebook and following Sunset on Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest, #sunsetcw.

Sunset Celebration Weekend sponsors include Belgard, Delta Faucets, Toyota Mirai, Sunbrella, and Pure Leaf.

***Event activities, participants and schedules are subject to change.

###

ABOUT SUNSET

Time Inc.’s Sunset (http://www.sunset.com) is the leading lifestyle brand in the West. Through magazines and books, events and experiences and digital and social media, Sunset covers the West's best flavors, destinations, design trends and innovations. Sunset engages and inspires an audience of over 5 million educated, active and affluent consumers every month through its five regional print editions—Pacific Northwest, Northern California, Southern California, Southwest and Mountain—as well as via all tablet devices and its website. In addition to its print and digital publications, Sunset showcases the region’s unique lifestyle and noteworthy destinations through its flagship events, established home programs, licensing partnerships, books and International Wine Competition.