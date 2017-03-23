Qi Cheng Wang (Jack Wong), CEO of Hakim Unique Group (left) and Henry Huang, CEO of California Healthcom Group (right) Creating a future of greatly improved global healthcare quality, access and patient outcomes, via international collaboration and innovation, including the use of big data, and AI to reduce waste and enhance efficiency.

Hakim Unique Group (HUG) just closed a Series A funding investment in Los Angeles based healthcare technology company California Healthcom Group (CHG).

The HUG investment is a landmark move, expanding the group’s portfolio into the US, and healthcare arena. With headquarters in California, CHG is a growing, internationally recognized healthcare management, technology, and services organization. It is best known for its ‘Amazon of healthcare’ service HAO-E-YOU and satellite clinics, which have been connecting patients and physicians in Asia and America.

Healthcare technology investments appear only a next logical step for HUG. Hakim Unique Group and its subsidiaries already hold investments information technology, film and TV media, education, sports, innovative finance, and experiential business, as well as smart city development and management. Current assets exceed 11 billion CNY, with Qi Cheng Wang's (Jack Wong) “second undertaking” aiming to drive Hakim Unique to a 100 billion in market value.

With an estimated net worth of $3.62 billion (USD), founder and CEO of HUG, Qi Cheng Wang (Jack Wong) is the youngest self-made billionaire in China. Since launching his business while studying for his master’s degree, HAKIM UNIQUE became a top 500 private enterprise in his home country, and went public in 2012. The stock trades as 300300.SZ. Qi Cheng Wang (Jack Wong) and his wife Wu Yan are the only post-80’s born couple who have started from scratch, and made the 2016 Global Rich List.

Although covering many diverse industries, HUG’s infrastructure and portfolio is uniquely designed and aligned to fuel the success of new investments. The ecosystem’s involvement in entertainment, cutting edge technology, smart cities, and big data provide a seamless framework and network of relationships which enable easy promotion and adoption of new offerings, incredibly cost-effectively and efficiently.

California Healthcare Group has been bridging the gap between Asia and America with technology since before 2013. It’s HAO-E-YOU international platform connects affiliates and their patients within the People’s Republic of China to US healthcare providers via telemedicine. Together with many renowned hospital organizations in China, HAO-E-YOU satellite clinics began launching in 2015, providing access to US based physicians.

CHG was founded by Henry Huang, who previously worked with multiple Fortune 500 companies to develop state-of-the-art wellness centers in Asia. Huang describes the company’s vision as “creating a future of greatly improved global healthcare quality, access and patient outcomes, via international collaboration and innovation, including the use of big data, and AI to reduce waste and enhance efficiency.”

