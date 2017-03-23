Diakont electric actuators for auto manufacturing Reducing manufacturing costs and improving product quality are key goals when upgrading automotive manufacturing processes. Diakont electric actuators deliver on these goals by leveraging technology – resulting in better performance and lower costs.

Diakont’s new electric servo actuators deliver higher performance and lower maintenance in automotive manufacturing applications, when compared with alternate solutions. Proven to deliver best-in-class service lifetime, the use of Diakont electric actuators reduces manufacturing costs by eliminating unplanned downtime, while increasing overall product quality through precision force and position control. With these performance benefits, Diakont’s electric actuators are a better choice than ever for motion control systems across a broad array of applications such as resistance spot welding, robotic joining, riveting, dispensing, and injection molding.

Diakont actuators provide outstanding reliability through the use of robust components such as planetary roller screws with state-of-the-art thread designs, and special hardening processes. Featuring integrated permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM), Diakont electric actuators are also remarkably compact which facilitates easy integration.

With local support in Detroit and other manufacturing hubs, Diakont supplies DA Series electric servo actuators in different variants to meet specific application requirements for the automotive manufacturing industry:



“Reducing manufacturing costs and improving end-customer product quality are key goals when upgrading automotive manufacturing processes,” said Raj Bhavsar, Senior Sales Engineer from Diakont’s Advanced Technologies Division. "Diakont electric actuators deliver on these goals by leveraging technology – resulting in better performance and reliability, and lower life cycle costs.”

About Diakont

Diakont is a provider of high-tech solutions that enhance the performance and economy of the manufacturing and energy industries. Diakont is a global company with its North American headquarters located in San Diego, CA. The company is an innovator in electric motion control, high-tech vision components, and inspection equipment.