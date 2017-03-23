When a happy customer takes the time to let us know we’re doing a good job in helping them meet their goals as a homeowner, we know we’re doing something right! - Rick Wuest, President

Thompson Creek Window Company has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s list Super Service Award, reflecting an exemplary year of customer service to members of the local services marketplace and consumer review site in 2016.

This achievement is particularly significant as Angie’s list experienced unprecedented member growth in 2016. More than 1.6 million consumers, many of whom were eager to quickly hire highly qualified service pros, joined Angie’s List after the company added a new, free membership tier.

“Companies that can meet high demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “Only a fraction of the Home Improvement Companies in the Washington DC/Baltimore Market was able to do it.”

Angie’s List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an “A” rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must also be in good standing with Angie’s List, pass a background check and abide by Angie’s List operational guidelines.

“I am extremely proud of our company for earning this honor for the fourth year in a row. The Super Service Award is a great reminder to us that hard work and great customer service is essential to create and maintain our loyal and enthusiastic customers,” said Rick Wuest, President of Thompson Creek Window Company. “When a happy customer takes the time to let us know we’re doing a good job in helping them meet their goals as a homeowner, we know we’re doing something right!”

Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie’s List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For more than 21 years, Angie’s List restricted access to its verified reviews to consumers who paid membership fees. When the company removed that barrier, some companies worried that the new, non-paying members would not be as engaged as members of the past. Experience has shown, however, that these newly added members are just as engaged – across all age groups – as prior members. Also, because the company continues to adhere to its review verification process, there has been no degradation of review quality.

“The biggest change at Angie’s List is that we are connecting even more consumers to high quality service professionals,” Hicks said. “And that’s good for everyone.”

About Thompson Creek

Thompson Creek Window Company is a privately owned and family-operated manufacturer and installer of energy-efficient home improvement replacement products. Founded in 1980, Thompson Creek Window Company began as a manufacturer of maintenance-free, energy-efficient vinyl windows. Since that time, Thompson Creek Window Company has evolved into one of the leading specialty home improvement contracting companies in the nation. The company’s product mix includes replacement windows and doors, vinyl siding, roofing and a clog-free gutter system. Thompson Creek Window Company is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland and recently moved into an 117,000-square-foot building in Upper Marlboro to house its new manufacturing and warehousing operations. Thompson Creek employs over 400 people in the Washington D.C. and Baltimore, MD region.

About Angie’s List

Angie's List helps facilitate happy transactions between more than 4.5 million consumers nationwide and its collection of highly rated service providers in more than 720 categories of service, ranging from home improvement to health care. Built on a foundation of more than 10 million verified reviews of local service, Angie's List connects consumers directly to its online marketplace of services from member-reviewed providers, and offers unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.