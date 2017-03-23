We are very excited to show customers, partners and prospects this latest version of SIEM Correlation Server at InfoSec World in Orlando next month.

CorreLog, the leader in multi-platform IT security event log management, today announced its sponsorship of InfoSec World Conference and Expo, MIS Training Institute’s (MISTI) flagship event for audit and information security training. CorreLog’s advancements in developing enterprise security software has marked them as thought leaders in the IT security community, and their efforts have substantially increased awareness of incorporating both distributed and mainframe event log data into a single console.

“We have made significant progress over the past few months incorporating customer requests and roadmap items from market demand into our latest SIEM release, version 5.7.1,” said George Faucher, CorreLog president and CEO. “We are very excited to show customers, partners and prospects this latest version of SIEM Correlation Server at InfoSec World in Orlando next month.”

CorreLog will be featuring the new release of its distributed Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) product, CorreLog SIEM Correlation Server, version 5.7.1. This new version incorporates several new dashboards, performance boosts, increased capacity, and other new features and general updates. InfoSec professionals who stop by CorreLog’s booth while attending InfoSec World will learn how customers are leveraging this major new version of CorreLog’s event log correlation product to enhance their enterprise’s audit, compliance, and security capabilities. CorreLog will also be demonstrating how to bring mainframe and distributed systems event logs into a single SIEM console. In addition to the new SIEM Correlation Server release, CorreLog will leverage new releases of its mainframe product line, zDefender™ and dbDefender™, to give attendees and partners a firsthand look at these cutting-edge security solutions that bring together “the two worlds of mainframe and distributed IT security” into a single console.

Expo participants will receive a CorreLog promotional postcard while at the conference redeemable at CorreLog’s booth #313 for an 8GB flash drive containing complimentary whitepapers and a fully functioning 30-day trial version of SIEM Correlation Server 5.7.1. Visit our booth to get your expo passport stamped for a chance to win an Acer Iconia One 10 tablet (32GB) in InfoSec World’s Passport to Prizes promotion and giveaway.

About InfoSec World Conference & Expo

The InfoSec World Conference and Expo will be held at Omni Orlando Resort in Championsgate, FL, April 3-5. MISTI’s InfoSec World Conference offers an opportunity for industry professionals to gain actionable, current information about security challenges and opportunities, and learn from world-class speakers about solutions to today’s security problems. Additionally, InfoSec’s expert break-out sessions and numerous networking receptions offer opportunities for participants to connect, share ideas, and learn from one another.

Click here to view InfoSec World’s full event agenda.

About MIS Training Institute:

MIS Training Institute (MISTI) is the international leader in audit and information security training. With offices in Boston and London and nearly 40 years of experience, MISTI has trained more than 200,000 delegates across five continents, offering conferences, on-site training, and seminars in Information Security, Internal and IT Auditing, SOX Compliance, Network Infrastructures, Operating Environments, and Enterprise Applications, as well as Web-based training. For more information, visit http://www.misti.com.

About CorreLog:

CorreLog, Inc., a privately held corporation, is an independent software vendor (ISV) that has produced software and framework components used successfully by hundreds of private and government organizations worldwide. Our core solutions provide visibility across both mainframe and distributed systems on user activity that is indicative of cyber threat. Since 2008, CorreLog, Inc. has been committed to delivering better decision-support solutions for InfoSec and security auditing professionals who need more advanced perimeter security and improved adherence to PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOX, IRS Pub. 1075, FISMA, NERC and other industry standards for securing data. Our solutions are designed to be highly interoperable and complementary to clients’ existing IT investments.

We consider our technology approach to be unique in both personnel and product and we believe our solutions pass the test of low total cost of ownership with high Security Information & Event Management or SIEM functionality. For more information on CorreLog products, please visit http://www.correlog.com.

