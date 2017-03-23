TTI Success Insights Releases Enhanced Behavioral Team Report

The enhanced team report creates a new level of understanding for all individuals within a team.

Today, TTI Success Insights, the world’s go-to source for research-based, validated assessments and talent management solutions, announced that an enhanced team report is available to help managers understand the behavioral makeup of their team.

“The enhanced team report creates a new level of understanding for all individuals within a team,” said Rick Bowers, president of TTI Success Insights. “At TTI Success Insights, we recognize the need for businesses to effectively use their diverse talent pool. The enhanced team report arms individuals with critical data to achieve organizational goals.”

The enhanced behavioral team report collects data from individual behavioral DISC reports, providing aggregate strengths and weaknesses, value to the organization, and communication recommendations by behavioral cluster. In doing so, managers and team members can harness diverse behaviors to drive team success.

The team report is available to business managers through TTI Success Insights' world-renowned network of over 4,000 coaches, consultants, and talent management professionals in over 90 countries around the world.

TTI Success Insights reveals human potential by expanding the awareness of self, others, and organizations. We go deeper than DISC, giving professionals solutions to hire, engage and develop the right people. For over 30 years, TTI Success Insights has researched and applied social and brain science, creating assessment solutions for consultants in 90 countries and 40 languages. Every 7 seconds, someone is taking a TTI SI assessment to increase awareness of themselves, others, or organizations. For more information, visit http://www.ttisi.com.