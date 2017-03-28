Welcome to Your Future, Presented by Act One

For those looking to jump start their career in the entertainment industry, Act One offers three premiere, unique and life-altering programs: the Hollywood Writing Program, the Producing & Entertainment Executive Program and the Directing Workshop.

The Hollywood Writing Program draws its strength from a team of 40+ professional, working writers.They come off the lots, off the set, and out of the writers rooms to teach writers the basics (character, dialogue, formatting, structure) and more advanced topics. Each teacher has a unique and compelling angle on the industry and how to succeed. They share their industry “secrets” openly and are driven to make writers the best they can be. The wealth of their knowledge and expertise is unparalleled… and is available for the having.

The two- week training that makes up the Hollywood Writing Program is concentrated and extremely thorough. It incorporates a variety of teaching modalities— lecture-style, writer panels and interviews, small groups, real world writing exercises, and mentorships with professional working writers.

“At Act One, the focus is on helping writers mine great ideas,” says Chris Dalton, the director of the writing program. “The program is designed to help them find their voice, develop truly memorable characters, work within script structure and format, and so much more.”

In the hyper-competitive entertainment industry, knowledge and connections are needed to succeed. The Act One Producing & Entertainment Executive Program offers producers and executives the training they need and the chances they want to connect with experienced, working professionals to help jump start their careers.

“The Act One program is unique. The Act One program is deep. The Act One program is career and life changing,” says Christina Lee Storm, alum, Act One board member and production executive at Dream Works Animation.

“People can go to film school. They can learn how to shoot, edit and cast a film. They can spend four years learning all that the books have to offer regarding film. That doesn’t guarantee a career,” says Lara Sumera Samms, alum and director of the Act One Producing Program. “They still need the nuts and bolts, the business and the ethics, the creative developments and the insights into how to make things happen in the industry.”

Over the course of 10-weeks during the summer, students will dive into an internship at an entertainment company; they will be immersed in intensive lectures, taught by industry pros; they will be exposed to intimate discussions and Q&A’s with writers, directors, producers, agents and more; they will receive a comprehensive overview of everything they will need to know day one on the job; they will find a fast track to a career in the industry through connections they will make as an intern in a studio, production company, agency and more (we don’t guarantee employment, but has been known to happen); and they will have access to a curriculum that includes creative development, financing, pre-production, production, marketing, distribution, and exhibition

In the summer of 2017, Act One unveils it’s most exciting new venture in a few years. The Act One Directing Workshop will focus on the core fundamentals to directing film. The week-long workshop will be taught by working directors and will see students go through six jammed packed days.

“Act One is taking the next step in helping the alums create their future. This was the main drive behind the brand new Act One Directing Workshop,” says James.

Over the course of the days, they will learn what their role is in development, pre-production, and post production. They will get hand-ons experience in working with actors. They will also discover how to work effectively with the cinematographer, what’s its like to work with an editor and get hands-on training in visualizing the screenplay.

The Directing Workshop will dive into what makes a good director; how to have a career directing film, television, music videos and commercials; what type of leadership skills a director need to cultivate; how to create memorable moments; and more.

As an Act One alum, writers, producers and directors become a part of a vibrant, supportive, family of artists in Hollywood and the world. This tribe is filled with Christ-loving, Bible-believing people, bent on making a difference in secular entertainment (and Christian entertainment too).

The Hollywood Writing for Film Program will be held for two sessions this summer. The two-week intense class-room setting will be held in the heart of Hollywood, California. Applications are open for both summer sessions. Session one is June 19-30, 2017. Session two is July 24 – August 5, 2017. The sessions cost $1499.00.

Applications are now open for the Producing & Entertainment Executive Program summer session. It begins with a 3-Day Conference held June 15-17, 2017. The 10-Week in-person courses start June 24 – August 26, 2017. Applications are due April 15, 2017. The course costs $1,999.

The Directing Workshop will be held in Hollywood, CA. July 10-17, 2017. Applications are now open. The deadline to apply is May 31, 2017. The 6-day workshop runs $999.

Located in the heart of Hollywood, Act One is a community of Christian entertainment industry professionals who train and equip storytellers to create works of truth, goodness and beauty.

As an educational and professional collective, Act One trains, supports and provides opportunity for creative development to both emerging and established writers and producers.

During the initial, intensive writing and producing programs, Christian content creators are provided the tools necessary to create works of beauty for worldwide audiences. World-class, award-winning writers and producers guide our high-end, leading-edge programs and events and serve to support the life and careers of our professional alums. In giving back to the entertainment industry, Act One offers creative services that further promote our core values of truth, goodness and beauty.

