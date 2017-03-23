Exceeding expectations is nothing new for Best in Class Education Center, an unmatched education enrichment franchise with programs focusing on math and English. Which is why, as 2016 came to a close, the brand had a lot to celebrate. With the opening of 12 new centers, Best in Class reached—and surpassed—its 40th location mark. Now, in the first quarter of 2017, the brand capitalized on its strong momentum and opened four new locations.

With 18 signed franchise agreements in the works, the brand is building off of 2016’s momentum as it transitions into 2017. During the first quarter of 2017 alone, Best in Class opened new locations in Tampa, Florida; East Plano, Texas; Solon, Ohio; Millbrae, California; and plans to open its first center in Michigan by the start of summer.

“Best in Class has a unique curriculum with unparalleled support from the corporate team, allowing me to continue to grow with the brand,” said Hong Hong Ma, Best in Class franchisee at the newest Texas center located just outside of Dallas in East Plano. “As a multi-unit owner, I have been able to experience firsthand the progress and triumphs achieved in Best in Class classrooms, and I’m excited to continue inspiring families and students through our newest location.”

Best in Class Education’s recent success isn’t limited to its strong development. The brand also welcomed new types of business owners to its fast-growing system. An E-2 Visa candidate, who is granted a U.S. non-immigrant visa to invest in a business and enter the U.S. for managing the day to day operation of that business, joined the Best in Class family for the first time.

Best in Class also enjoys working with passionate educators and licensed childcare professionals and has been making further efforts to create easier ways for educators to join the Best in Class team. Last year, the brand saw its 10th franchisee capitalize on its teacher incentive program. For current and former educators, the program reduces the brand’s initial franchise fee by $3,000 for each of the first three centers opened and waives royalty fees for the first three months a center is open. The program was created to reward those that share Best in Class’ values of changing the world by helping one student at a time.

“We saw tremendous growth in 2016—and we have no reason to believe that things will slow down. This is a very exciting time for our brand,” said Hao Lam, Best in Class’ founder and CEO. “We continue to bring new centers to our established territories, like the state of Texas, while also growing in new markets throughout the country. While our franchise concept is still young, the interest and buzz surrounding our brand has been picking up speed at a rapid rate. Right now, we believe our growth potential is nearly limitless.”

The dedication Best in Class shows to its franchisees has ultimately helped fuel the brand’s notable development efforts over the past year. More than 70 percent of all Best in Class Centers are owned by multi-unit operators. This means franchisees are already seeing so much success with the brand that they’re choosing to reinvest in multiple opportunities. In fact, two major multi-unit deals came through this year--one franchisee who bought multiple units in Dallas and another franchisee who purchased multiple units in Los Angeles. It’s through the commitment of these multi-unit franchisees that Best in Class is entering the new year on a high note—and with a large development pipeline.

“Our projected growth numbers in 2017 will help us impact the lives of even more families throughout the country,” Lam said. “With the backing of our committed multi-unit owners, a strong infrastructure, and the best team in place, 2017 could very well be the best year yet for Best in Class.”

ABOUT BEST IN CLASS EDUCATION CENTER

Based in Seattle, Best in Class ensures that it can “Give the Gift of a Lifetime,” and is dedicated to providing superior supplemental education to guarantee students’ individual success. The brand’s thoughtful methods, quality instructors and customizable approach have garnered great attention and traction in the educational market. Best in Class’ unique approach begins with CEO Hao Lam’s passion for teaching and his steadfast commitment to programs of the highest quality that produce results. With emphasis on closely monitored progress of well-designed curriculum and materials, students engage in critical thinking and gain skills that are vital for future professional and developmental achievement. The brand is looking for franchisees in 46 states, allowing the gift of education to spread into new markets. To learn more about the leading education franchise, please visit http://bestinclasseducation.com/.