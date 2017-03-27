Analytics Champion Bill Franks Joins IIA as CAO

The International Institute for Analytics (IIA), has named Bill Franks as its Chief Analytics Officer (CAO). An accomplished analytics executive, Franks will join IIA’s leadership team and oversee the continued growth of the research and advisory firm’s research agenda. In his new role, Franks will provide perspective on trends in the analytics and big data space and help clients understand how IIA can support their efforts and improve analytics performance. He will also help guide IIA’s global community of analytics practitioners in determining the best strategy and path forward for their particular analytics journey.

Franks brings more than 20 years of experience practicing and leading analytics, most recently as CAO of Teradata. His work has spanned clients in a variety of industries for companies ranging in size from Fortune 100 companies to small nonprofit organizations.

He is the author of the book “Taming the Big Data Tidal Wave.” In the book, he applies his two decades of experience working with clients on large-scale analytics initiatives to outline what it takes to succeed in today’s world of big data and analytics.

His second book “The Analytics Revolution” lays out how to move beyond using analytics to find important insights in data (both big and small) and into operationalizing those insights at scale to truly impact a business.

“My focus has always been on translating complex analytics into terms that business users can understand and to then help an organization implement the results effectively within their processes. In this new role, I’m excited to be able to continue working with clients to improve their analytic performance and I look forward to bringing that passion to IIA and our clients,” said Bill Franks, IIA CAO.

Franks has been a faculty member of the International Institute for Analytics for the past six years and an active speaker who regularly presents at industry events. His blog, Analytics Matters, addresses the transformation required to make analytics a core component of business decisions.

“We have enjoyed a terrific relationship with Bill over the past six years and have been very impressed with his deep analytics expertise. We are thrilled to officially welcome him to the executive team as IIA’s CAO and share his frontline experience and analytics chops with our global community of analytics leaders and practitioners," said Jack Phillips, IIA Co-Founder and CEO.

“Bill Franks was our top choice to fill this role and we are lucky to have him onboard. I look forward to working with Bill to further IIA’s mission of improving the analytics performance of individuals, teams, and enterprises. His depth and range of experience will be a great asset to IIA and the global clients we serve,” said Tom Davenport, IIA Co-Founder and Board Member.

Bill earned a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Statistics from Virginia Tech and a Master’s degree in Applied Statistics from North Carolina State University. He lives in Atlanta, GA with his family and will work from both IIA’s Portland headquarters and a new satellite office in Atlanta. You can learn more about Bill at http://www.bill-franks.com.

Franks joins IIA as of April 24 and will formally address attendees at IIA’s semi-annual Analytics Symposium on October 11, 2017 in Chicago, IL.

About IIA

The International Institute for Analytics (IIA) is an independent research and advisory firm for organizations committed to accelerating their business through the power of analytics. Co-founded by Tom Davenport and CEO Jack Phillips, IIA works across a breadth of industries to uncover actionable insights from its global network of analytics practitioners, industry experts and faculty. IIA’s research clients gain access to on-demand consulting, an extensive research library, faculty-moderated executive roundtables and expert network of practitioners. IIA also provides analytics assessments and training services designed to optimize performance in the new data economy. For more information about IIA, its services and how you can become a member visit http://www.iianalytics.com/.