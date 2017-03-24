Virtuance, one of the nation's leading real estate marketing and photography providers, has been selected by Your Castle Real Estate as their exclusive preferred provider for listing marketing solutions for its agents.

The partnership will allow all Your Castle agents to access customized listing marketing tools that align with Your Castle’s brand. With over 500 agents in 6 offices, Your Castle is one of the premier real estate companies in the Rockies.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Your Castle”, said Jeff Corn, CEO and Co-Founder of Virtuance. “We’re confident that by working together we can ensure that their brand remains consistent in their listing marketing as they continue to grow rapidly, and we look forward to supporting them with Virtuance’s results-driven listing marketing solutions.”

“The folks at Virtuance are amazing,” said Charles Roberts, President at Your Castle. “In seeking a solutions provider for our listing marketing, their solutions quickly rose to the top of our list. Their customer service is second to none, and I couldn’t be more impressed.”

The Virtuance HDReal® Imaging System creates real estate photography that uses artificially intelligent algorithms to consistently produce the most effective real estate imagery available. HDReal® Imagery is proven to sell properties more than 45% faster and 75% closer to the asking price than other professional solutions. Virtuance has been rapidly expanding the availability of its service and currently offers HDReal® Imagery in 16 major U.S. metropolitan areas. Virtuance also provides virtual tours, brochure design, interactive floorplans, 360° panoramas, and additional marketing solutions for their clients.

About Virtuance

Based in Denver, Virtuance was founded in 2010 and is one of the fastest growing real estate photography companies in the world. Virtuance is the creator of HDReal®, an award winning proprietary imaging system designed specifically to market real estate. Using artificially intelligent automated algorithms and highly trained HDReal®-certified photographers, Virtuance produces real estate marketing images that are proven to drive online traffic and result in conversions through more inquiries and property showings. Virtuance supports the HDReal® system with a comprehensive array of marketing tools and platforms.