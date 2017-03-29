New Messaging App Eliminates Sitting on Hold

BBB now Consumers can communicate with their favorite business in near-real time to get their issue resolved, ask about products and services—even make a reservation.

Better Business Bureau of Los Angeles & Silicon Valley today launched BBB now, a messaging platform that lets businesses and their customers text with each other.

BBB now was developed in response to a big shift in customer communication preferences—from phone and email to text and instant messaging.

“We think text messaging will quickly provide support and solve problems in a way that fits naturally into our customers’ busy lives," says Celina Johnson, COO of Man Crates, which delivers awesome gifts for men. "Giving a gift is extremely personal and we’re always looking for new ways to communicate with our customers in an effective and personal manner.”

With BBB now, customers can use an app (iOS or Android), Facebook Messenger or SMS texting to reach businesses. Businesses receive a complete toolset to manage incoming messages from their email, a web dashboard, their existing helpdesk software or their own mobile phone.

“We live in a digital world, and BBB now brings people together with greater speed and efficiency, which improves marketplace trust,” says Steve McFarland, President & CEO of Better Business Bureau of Los Angeles & Silicon Valley. “Consumers can communicate with their favorite business in near-real time to get their issue resolved, ask about products and services—even make a reservation.”

Powered by OwnerListens, a leader in messaging between businesses and customers, BBB now is available in Los Angeles and four Bay Area counties including the city of San Jose, and will expand to more regions this year. Businesses wanting more information can visit bbbnow.org, or text or call 831-222-2669. Consumers can download the app or visit bbbnow.org.

About BBB

BBB of Los Angeles & Silicon Valley serves the counties of Los Angeles, Monterey, San Benito, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. For more than 100 years, Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2016, people turned to BBB more than 172 million times for BBB Business Reviews on more than 5.3 million businesses, posted 350,181 customer reviews, maintained over 6.6 million business records, served over 400,000 accredited businesses, and processed over 70,000 complaints a month. All BBB services are available for free at bbb.org.

About Owner Listens Inc.

Owner Listens Inc. has been a leader in messaging between businesses and customers since its founding in 2011. It provides fast, safe, and scalable solutions built for the mobile era of customer communications. From humble beginnings in a small Palo Alto restaurant, OwnerListens has gone on to serve over 13,500 businesses including Bay Area favorite San Francisco 49ers. SMBs can learn more at ownerlistens.com, enterprises at impower.solutions.