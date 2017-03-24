African Safaris – a Unique New Experience on a Safari in South Africa

African Safaris and Travel 'Assist Hands-On with the Micro-Chipping of a Rhino!'

From locating the rhino, to assisting with tasks, such as pouring water over the rhino, and checking its temperature... You will be included in the whole operation. Throughout the process the vet explains what is being done, and you are welcome to take personal pictures with this lovely animal. This is not an income producing project for the reserve, but a genuine conservation endeavor to give back to nature by chipping as many rhinos as possible.

The experience is part of a 10 Night Luxury Safari, including 4 nights in Cape Town and the Wineland Areas of the Cape and 6 nights on a luxury safari!

Rhino Chipping Safari: 8 July 2018 – 18 July 2018 – Limited to 12 People.

Cost:- USD 6,995 Per Person (6 Couples Sharing Accommodation).

Incentive opportunity for group leader (Put Together a Group of 4 Couples!)

Call or email us at LVT(at)africansafaris(dot)travel for details!



